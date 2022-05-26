Best sleep trackers and monitors iMore 2022

If you often find yourself waking up feeling tired and unrested, investing in a sleep tracker or monitor can provide valuable insight into your nighttime habits, with the goal of ultimately getting you better rest. Many fitness trackers and smartwatches have sleep tracking capabilities, making them a versatile option for most; however, they aren't your only option. From basic sleep analysis to advanced, here are the best sleep trackers and monitors money can buy.

Basic data vs. advanced data

Sleep is vital for everybody, but tracking your sleep data at home can be simple or advanced, depending on your needs. Basic sleep data like general sleep quality, time spent in light and deep sleep, and your sleeping heart rate can be tracked via one of the best fitness trackers like Fitbit Charge 5 and Coros Pace 2.

If you're looking for more in-depth analysis, you'll likely need a device that is dedicated specifically to getting you better rest such as Cove, Muse S (Gen 2), and URGOnight. All of these dedicated wearables are designed to help you relax during the day and sleep better at night.

If you don't need super-advanced insight into your sleep and are just looking for a baseline of how much you toss and turn, Fitbit Charge 5 fits the bill nicely. It's comfortable to wear, and its battery life is long enough that wearing it to bed won't mean you have to charge it first thing in the morning.

If you crave more in-depth data on your sleeping habits and are looking to improve your sleep, URGOnight is about as advanced as it gets. It provides personalized sleep training to help you get the best rest.

If you're looking for a smartwatch with excellent sleep tracking, our favorite is Apple Watch Series 7. As the best Apple Watch yet, it's everything you need to track those ZZZs and so much more!

You deserve to wake up feeling well rested and refreshed, and one of the best sleep trackers or monitors can get you there.