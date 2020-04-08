Best Small Desks for Small Homes iMore 2020

Just because you have a small space doesn't mean you can't get an excellent desk for your laptop or, in some cases, a computer. Our favorite desk for apartments and other small dwellings is the Micah Desk from Mercer41, which can hold a lot of weight and objects, and also turn many heads because of its originality. If your tastes are different, we've included more desks for small places below. These come in various styles and price points.

Picking a desk for your home mostly comes down to tastes. Because of this, we understand that our favorite desk might not match your preferences. That's okay, however, since we've included some of our other favorites. The 52 pound Micah Desk by Mercer41 is an economically priced desk that can hold up to 220 pounds on its top and 22 pounds in one of its two drawers. The desk features a modern mix of golden metal and manufactured wood. The back of the furniture includes MDF. Chic in its design, the Micah requires full assembly using a screwdriver. You can purchase the Micah in black or white, and includes tipping protection. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Pros: Versatile

Strong metal base

Modern design

Two large drawers Cons: Full assembly required

Best Overall Micah Desk Posh, pretty, and polished Add fresh style to your small home with this impressive desk. $210 at Wayfair

Best Wall Mounted: Black Dowlen Floating Desk

Available in black, white, and espresso, the Dowlen Floating Desk by Zipcode Design is an excellent choice for small spaces. Crafted by manufactured wood with laminate paneers, the desk offers space for your laptop and accessories. Value-priced, the Dowlen includes a cable management system that keeps the desktop clutter-free. Made in Canada, the 39-pound desk can hold up to 40 pounds on the bottom shelf, 15 pounds on the top shelf, and 5 pounds on the middle rack. Make sure these limits are acceptable for your intended use. Contemporary styled, the Dowlen requires adult assembly and comes with a five-year warranty. Pros: Includes three shelves

Canadian made

Long warranty Cons: Full assembly required

Weight limitations

Best Wall Mounted Dowlen Floating Desk Uniquely designed What color is your favorite? Is it time to also buy an iMac? $138 from Wayfair

Best Standing: Knotten

The uniquely styled Knotten by IKEA offers a fresh take on the standing desk. Featuring storage spaces in different sizes, you can use the desk to store your laptop, bags, calendars, mail, keys, and more. The handy cable management system makes it ideally suited for a tablet or laptop. It is made from solid birch and birch plywood. With a maximum load of 22 pounds, the Knotten isn't for everyone. Also, because it comes from IKEA, be aware of the inevitable assembly required. Pros: Various storage locations

For laptop or tablet use

Includes cable management system Cons: Requires lengthy assembly

Might not be your style

Best Standing Knotten Standing with a twist With birch wood, this standing desk is stylish and practical. And it offers plenty of room for your accessories. $159 from IKEA

Best Corner: Laptop Writing Desk

Available with or without a matching hutch, the Corner Laptop Writing Desk by Hayneedle is constructed of wood with a sleek black finish. Featuring a flip-down keyboard drawer, the desk offers a clean and simple design and is ideally suited for a home office or spare bedroom. An optional hutch features four storage compartments. With a wire management system, the 36-pound desk comes with a limited manufacturer's warranty. You can add a Walmart Protection Plan for additional peace of mind. On the negative side, there is some assembly required. Pros: Great price

Wire management system

You can purchase with matching hutch Cons: Moderate assembly required

Best Retro: Lacquered Regency Desk

Tracey Boyd's retro Lacquered Regency Desk offers Lucite, and etched brass pulls. The Lucite acts to protect the surface from regular use (including from liquids). There are also removable paper drawer liners included. With a high-gloss lacquer finish, the desk features engineered hardwood and includes anti-tip hardware for extra safety and stability. Anthropologie promises easy assembly. The one downside: this is the most expensive desk on our list. So, if you are looking for something a little lower on the price scale, you may have to look elsewhere. Pros: Easy assembly

Protective surface Cons: Expensive

Best Retro Lacquered Regency Desk A designer's choice Go back in time with the Lacquered Regency Desk from artist Tracey Boyd. $1,998 from Anthropologie

Best Modern: Pantanella Secretary Desk

Featuring a mix of manufactured wood and metal, the Pantanella Secretary Desk weighs 33 pounds and requires adult assembly. Available in black, natural, and white, the desk has a weight capacity of 50 pounds and includes one cabinet only. Beautifully designed, the Pantanella offers a finished back, exterior shelving, and plenty of knee and leg space, as needed. To complete your purchase, be sure to buy a complimenting chair. All Modern has many available in different styles, including ones made of cloth, leather, and wood. Pros: Three color choices

Unique look Cons: Requires assembly

Only comes with one cabinet