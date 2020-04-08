Best Small Desks for Small Homes iMore 2020
Just because you have a small space doesn't mean you can't get an excellent desk for your laptop or, in some cases, a computer. Our favorite desk for apartments and other small dwellings is the Micah Desk from Mercer41, which can hold a lot of weight and objects, and also turn many heads because of its originality. If your tastes are different, we've included more desks for small places below. These come in various styles and price points.
- Best Overall: Micah Desk
- Best Wall Mounted: Dowlen Floating Desk
- Best Standing: Knotten
- Best Corner: Corner Laptop Writing Desk
- Best Retro: Lacquered Regency Desk
- Best Modern: Pantanella Secretary Desk
Best Overall: Micah Desk
Picking a desk for your home mostly comes down to tastes. Because of this, we understand that our favorite desk might not match your preferences. That's okay, however, since we've included some of our other favorites.
The 52 pound Micah Desk by Mercer41 is an economically priced desk that can hold up to 220 pounds on its top and 22 pounds in one of its two drawers. The desk features a modern mix of golden metal and manufactured wood. The back of the furniture includes MDF. Chic in its design, the Micah requires full assembly using a screwdriver.
You can purchase the Micah in black or white, and includes tipping protection. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Pros:
- Versatile
- Strong metal base
- Modern design
- Two large drawers
Cons:
- Full assembly required
Best Overall
Micah Desk
Posh, pretty, and polished
Add fresh style to your small home with this impressive desk.
Best Wall Mounted: Black Dowlen Floating Desk
Available in black, white, and espresso, the Dowlen Floating Desk by Zipcode Design is an excellent choice for small spaces. Crafted by manufactured wood with laminate paneers, the desk offers space for your laptop and accessories.
Value-priced, the Dowlen includes a cable management system that keeps the desktop clutter-free. Made in Canada, the 39-pound desk can hold up to 40 pounds on the bottom shelf, 15 pounds on the top shelf, and 5 pounds on the middle rack. Make sure these limits are acceptable for your intended use.
Contemporary styled, the Dowlen requires adult assembly and comes with a five-year warranty.
Pros:
- Includes three shelves
- Canadian made
- Long warranty
Cons:
- Full assembly required
- Weight limitations
Best Wall Mounted
Dowlen Floating Desk
Uniquely designed
What color is your favorite? Is it time to also buy an iMac?
Best Standing: Knotten
The uniquely styled Knotten by IKEA offers a fresh take on the standing desk. Featuring storage spaces in different sizes, you can use the desk to store your laptop, bags, calendars, mail, keys, and more. The handy cable management system makes it ideally suited for a tablet or laptop. It is made from solid birch and birch plywood.
With a maximum load of 22 pounds, the Knotten isn't for everyone. Also, because it comes from IKEA, be aware of the inevitable assembly required.
Pros:
- Various storage locations
- For laptop or tablet use
- Includes cable management system
Cons:
- Requires lengthy assembly
- Might not be your style
Best Standing
Knotten
Standing with a twist
With birch wood, this standing desk is stylish and practical. And it offers plenty of room for your accessories.
Best Corner: Laptop Writing Desk
Available with or without a matching hutch, the Corner Laptop Writing Desk by Hayneedle is constructed of wood with a sleek black finish. Featuring a flip-down keyboard drawer, the desk offers a clean and simple design and is ideally suited for a home office or spare bedroom. An optional hutch features four storage compartments.
With a wire management system, the 36-pound desk comes with a limited manufacturer's warranty. You can add a Walmart Protection Plan for additional peace of mind. On the negative side, there is some assembly required.
Pros:
- Great price
- Wire management system
- You can purchase with matching hutch
Cons:
- Moderate assembly required
Best Corner
Corner Laptop Writing Desk
Save space
This corner desk is value-priced and features a simple, modern design.
Best Retro: Lacquered Regency Desk
Tracey Boyd's retro Lacquered Regency Desk offers Lucite, and etched brass pulls. The Lucite acts to protect the surface from regular use (including from liquids). There are also removable paper drawer liners included.
With a high-gloss lacquer finish, the desk features engineered hardwood and includes anti-tip hardware for extra safety and stability. Anthropologie promises easy assembly. The one downside: this is the most expensive desk on our list. So, if you are looking for something a little lower on the price scale, you may have to look elsewhere.
Pros:
- Easy assembly
- Protective surface
Cons:
- Expensive
Best Retro
Lacquered Regency Desk
A designer's choice
Go back in time with the Lacquered Regency Desk from artist Tracey Boyd.
Best Modern: Pantanella Secretary Desk
Featuring a mix of manufactured wood and metal, the Pantanella Secretary Desk weighs 33 pounds and requires adult assembly. Available in black, natural, and white, the desk has a weight capacity of 50 pounds and includes one cabinet only.
Beautifully designed, the Pantanella offers a finished back, exterior shelving, and plenty of knee and leg space, as needed. To complete your purchase, be sure to buy a complimenting chair. All Modern has many available in different styles, including ones made of cloth, leather, and wood.
Pros:
- Three color choices
- Unique look
Cons:
- Requires assembly
- Only comes with one cabinet
Best Modern
Pantanella Secretary Desk
For something different
The Secretary Desk is for anyone who needs to do work in a small space.
Bottom line
The Micah from Mercer41 is our favorite desk for small spaces. Economically priced, the 52 pound Micah can hold up to 220 pounds and offers a modern mix of golden metal and manufactured wood. Chic in its design, the desk can be assembled with a screwdriver. It's available in black or white and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
To add to the desk's look, we recommend buying a matching chair or ottoman. Wayfair offers an excellent selection of each. So find the perfect fit for the space you have with a little bit of style. No one said that small spaces couldn't have character. Whatever you decide, happy shopping.
