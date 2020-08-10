Best Small Desks for Kids iMore 2020
With school starting up again in the fall, and many more students needing to take some classes from home, having a dedicated workspace for them at home is a great way to help them stay focused. A small desk your child will help you keep them on task, but also not take up too much home in your home. When it comes to getting a small desk for your young child, we love the POTBY Kids adjustable desk and chair. Its durable design and ability to adjust height as your child grows taller makes it a great investment.
- Best Overalll: POTBY Kids Adjustable Desk and Chair
- Best Minimalist Desk: Mainstays Basic Student Desk
- Best Portable Lap Desk: Mavocraft Lap Desk for Adults & Kids
- Best Wall Mounted: Dowlen Floating Desk
- Best Corner Desk: Tangkula Corner Desk
Best Overall: POTBY Kids Adjustable Desk and Chair
If you have young children, the POTBY Kids adjustable desk and chair are perfect for both work and play. The durable plastic is easy to wash, in case that the painting project in art class goes wrong, and its smooth surface is perfect for writing and reading.
As your child grows, the desk can grow with them due to its easily-adjustable legs, so a sudden growth spurt of a few inches shouldn't' make the desk useless. The table surface can raise and incline, which is fantastic for drawing or painting, and it also has space underneath for school supplies like pencils, marker, paper, and a small notebook or two.
Pros:
- Adjustable
- Comes with chair
- Storage space inside
- Can incline
Cons:
- Mainly meant for young children
- Looks like a toy
Best Overalll
POTBY Kids Adjustable Desk and Chair
Adjustable, compact, and durable
Both the chair and the desk are adjustable in height, making it perfect for younger kids who are growing.
Best Minimalist Desk: Mainstays Basic Student Desk
When it comes to working or studying at home, sometimes the best solution is a simple one. The Mainstays Basic Student Desk is minimalist in its design so you can focus on what's important work.
It's nice and compact — measuring about three feet in length and just under two feet in width — making it a great desk for small and cramped space like your teen's bedroom. Plus, it's available in an assortment of colors, meaning it can blend with different types of decor.
Lastly, two small open space shelves allow for some storage, and you can remove the top on in case you need to fit a PC or large binders in that space.
Pros:
- Minimalist design
- Great for all ages
- Affordable
- Different colors available
Cons:
- No enclosed storage space
Best Minimalist Desk
Mainstays Basic Student Desk
Minimalist design perfect for all ages
This small and Minimalist desk allows you to take out the center shelf on the side, so you can fit your PC no matter how tall it is.
Best Portable Lap Desk: Mavocraft Lap Desk for Adults & Kids
For adults and kids, this lap desk features a soft cushion (with eco-friendly beans inside) in a lightweight design. In a twist, you can also use it as a pillow for power naps! Use it with an iPad or MacBook Air with ease. At just 2.8 pounds, you can use this throughout the day without any strain on your legs.
Economically priced, the lap desk makes a great gift and can be used inside and out. Some users on Amazon have complained that the desk isn't ideal for use with larger laptops, even though the manufacturer says it works with devices with up to 16-inch screens. Keep this in mind before making a purchase.
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Use it as a pillow too
- Fits iPad and MacBook
- Price
Cons:
- Too small for some laptops?
Best Portable Lap Desk
Mavocraft Lap Desk for Adults & Kids
Comfortable on-your lap solution
Even at bedtime, your child can be learning. Or playing games or watching a movie.
Best Wall Mounted: Black Dowlen Floating Desk
Available in black, white, and espresso, the Dowlen Floating Desk by Zipcode Design is an excellent choice for small spaces. Crafted by manufactured wood with laminate paneers, the desk offers space for your laptop and accessories.
Value-priced, the Dowlen includes a cable management system that keeps the desktop clutter-free. Made in Canada, the 39-pound desk can hold up to 40 pounds on the bottom shelf, 15 pounds on the top shelf, and 5 pounds on the middle rack. Make sure these limits are acceptable for your intended use.
Contemporary styled, the Dowlen requires adult assembly and comes with a five-year warranty.
Pros:
- Includes three shelves
- Canadian made
- Long warranty
Cons:
- Full assembly required
- Weight limitations
Best Wall Mounted
Dowlen Floating Desk
Uniquely designed
No extra space required. Hang this desk on your wall and give a nice workspace to the student in your home.
Best Corner Desk: Tangkula Corner Desk
Corner desks are super useful in cramped and compact spaces because they take up room, which was likely free anyway, and the Tangkula corner desk is perfect if you need to maximize room.
The desk comes with one drawer that is perfect for storing school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, pens, and other small items, while the two open shelves underneath the desk are perfect for storing books or large binders.
It's made entirely out of wood, meaning it will likely be a bit heavy when it's all put together; however, it should be fairly easy to dust and wipe down when it needs cleaning. Plus, a good solid wood desk is durable and should last you ages.
Pros:
- Perfect for corner spaces
- All hardware included
- Beautiful design
Cons:
- Slightly expensive
Best Corner Desk
Tangkula Corner Desk
With a drawer for school supplies and shelving for books, this corner desk is perfect for tackling schoolwork.
Bottom line
If you're wondering how you're going to keep your young school-aged children focus on schoolwork at home, you can't go wrong with the POTBY Kids adjustable desk and chair.
Its compact design should allow you to put it almost anywhere, and it's durable, meaning your kid can get a little messy, and the desk will be no worse for wear.
The top can even flip up to an incline position, which is perfect for drawing or painting, which allows your child to use the space for both school work and playtime! If none of these desks suit your fancy, or you want a desk that's a bit bigger, check out our top picks for the best kids desk.
