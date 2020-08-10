Best Small Desks for Kids iMore 2020

With school starting up again in the fall, and many more students needing to take some classes from home, having a dedicated workspace for them at home is a great way to help them stay focused. A small desk your child will help you keep them on task, but also not take up too much home in your home. When it comes to getting a small desk for your young child, we love the POTBY Kids adjustable desk and chair. Its durable design and ability to adjust height as your child grows taller makes it a great investment.

If you have young children, the POTBY Kids adjustable desk and chair are perfect for both work and play. The durable plastic is easy to wash, in case that the painting project in art class goes wrong, and its smooth surface is perfect for writing and reading. As your child grows, the desk can grow with them due to its easily-adjustable legs, so a sudden growth spurt of a few inches shouldn't' make the desk useless. The table surface can raise and incline, which is fantastic for drawing or painting, and it also has space underneath for school supplies like pencils, marker, paper, and a small notebook or two. Pros: Adjustable

Comes with chair

Storage space inside

Can incline Cons: Mainly meant for young children

Looks like a toy

Best Minimalist Desk: Mainstays Basic Student Desk

When it comes to working or studying at home, sometimes the best solution is a simple one. The Mainstays Basic Student Desk is minimalist in its design so you can focus on what's important work. It's nice and compact — measuring about three feet in length and just under two feet in width — making it a great desk for small and cramped space like your teen's bedroom. Plus, it's available in an assortment of colors, meaning it can blend with different types of decor. Lastly, two small open space shelves allow for some storage, and you can remove the top on in case you need to fit a PC or large binders in that space. Pros: Minimalist design

Great for all ages

Affordable

Different colors available Cons: No enclosed storage space

Best Portable Lap Desk: Mavocraft Lap Desk for Adults & Kids

For adults and kids, this lap desk features a soft cushion (with eco-friendly beans inside) in a lightweight design. In a twist, you can also use it as a pillow for power naps! Use it with an iPad or MacBook Air with ease. At just 2.8 pounds, you can use this throughout the day without any strain on your legs. Economically priced, the lap desk makes a great gift and can be used inside and out. Some users on Amazon have complained that the desk isn't ideal for use with larger laptops, even though the manufacturer says it works with devices with up to 16-inch screens. Keep this in mind before making a purchase. Pros: Lightweight

Use it as a pillow too

Fits iPad and MacBook

Price Cons: Too small for some laptops?

Best Wall Mounted: Black Dowlen Floating Desk

Available in black, white, and espresso, the Dowlen Floating Desk by Zipcode Design is an excellent choice for small spaces. Crafted by manufactured wood with laminate paneers, the desk offers space for your laptop and accessories. Value-priced, the Dowlen includes a cable management system that keeps the desktop clutter-free. Made in Canada, the 39-pound desk can hold up to 40 pounds on the bottom shelf, 15 pounds on the top shelf, and 5 pounds on the middle rack. Make sure these limits are acceptable for your intended use. Contemporary styled, the Dowlen requires adult assembly and comes with a five-year warranty. Pros: Includes three shelves

Canadian made

Long warranty Cons: Full assembly required

Weight limitations

Best Corner Desk: Tangkula Corner Desk

Corner desks are super useful in cramped and compact spaces because they take up room, which was likely free anyway, and the Tangkula corner desk is perfect if you need to maximize room. The desk comes with one drawer that is perfect for storing school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, pens, and other small items, while the two open shelves underneath the desk are perfect for storing books or large binders. It's made entirely out of wood, meaning it will likely be a bit heavy when it's all put together; however, it should be fairly easy to dust and wipe down when it needs cleaning. Plus, a good solid wood desk is durable and should last you ages. Pros: Perfect for corner spaces

All hardware included

Beautiful design Cons: Slightly expensive