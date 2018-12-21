Right now, it's estimated that more than a third of American adults have high blood pressure. Any doctor will tell you that high blood pressure is not good since it puts you at a much higher risk of heart attack or stroke. Keeping track of your blood pressure used to involve going to the doctor or a pharmacy that had a working monitor you could use. Thankfully, with the rate at which technology is advancing, there's a wide range of smart, portable blood pressure monitors to help you and your loved ones keep better track of your health.

There is no shortage of blood pressure monitors out there to pick from and it's really hard to go wrong with a lot of them. A great place to start is with the Omron 10 Series Wireless BPM because it comes from one of the most trusted brands in the industry and it will also give you an average of three readings taken within 10 minutes if you want a more accurate reading. Overall the main things you want to look for in a BPM are accuracy, ease of use, and decent smartphone compatibility, so you can keep track of your readings. All the ones on this list are fairly well-reviewed and none of them are unreasonably expensive. No matter which one you choose, they will all help you keep a better track of your health.

