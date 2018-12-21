Right now, it's estimated that more than a third of American adults have high blood pressure. Any doctor will tell you that high blood pressure is not good since it puts you at a much higher risk of heart attack or stroke. Keeping track of your blood pressure used to involve going to the doctor or a pharmacy that had a working monitor you could use. Thankfully, with the rate at which technology is advancing, there's a wide range of smart, portable blood pressure monitors to help you and your loved ones keep better track of your health.
The best you can find.
Omron 10 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
Omron has built quite a reputation in the world of blood pressure monitors and its 10 series is one of their best yet. It can store up to 200 readings for one person or 100 each for two people and all the information can be tracked on the iOS or Android app.
Best portable option
Withing Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor
Withings has made quite a name for itself making connected health-focused gadgets and it's still going strong even after being sold to Nokia and bought back. With no display and an extremely compact design, this BPM connects to your smartphone for quick, accurate readings on the go.
Great app support
QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor
QardioArm has built a feature-packed BPM in a nice, compact package. With triple measurement readings stored in Qardio's HIPPA compliant cloud and integration with Apple Health, Samsung Health, and robust app support for iOS, Android, and even the Kindle, this is a great way to keep track of your health information.
Best wrist monitor
Omron 7 Series Wireless Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor
The Omron 10 series might be the one of the best BPM's you can get and the 7 series brings many of those great features to your wrist. This little guy can sync up to your phone as well and stores up to 100 readings.
Best budget option
iHealth Sense Wrist Smart Blood Pressure Monitor
iHealth makes a few different BPM's but this is one of its more affordable options that still packs in quite a few features. It works on your wrist and syncs up with your iPhone or Android. It even has its own app to store all your readings.
There is no shortage of blood pressure monitors out there to pick from and it's really hard to go wrong with a lot of them. A great place to start is with the Omron 10 Series Wireless BPM because it comes from one of the most trusted brands in the industry and it will also give you an average of three readings taken within 10 minutes if you want a more accurate reading. Overall the main things you want to look for in a BPM are accuracy, ease of use, and decent smartphone compatibility, so you can keep track of your readings. All the ones on this list are fairly well-reviewed and none of them are unreasonably expensive. No matter which one you choose, they will all help you keep a better track of your health.
