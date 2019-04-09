Nowadays, your jewelry doesn't have to sacrifice style for functionality. Smart jewelry is a really great way of combining fashion-forward designs with the latest and greatest innovations in tech. From smart rings to smart watches, and everything in between, there are tons of different jewelry choices that are bound to work with your lifestyle (and fashion sense!) Here are the best (and most beautiful) pieces of smart jewelry out there.
Practical
Leaf UrbanStaff favorite
The Leaf Urban from Bellabeat was built to monitor your stress levels, guide you in meditation, and keep track of your menstrual cycle for the benefit of your reproductive health. The replaceable battery lasts up to six months, and it can secure any backup data that's tracked and recorded throughout the day. You can pick one up in rose gold or silver.
Music maker
Stelle Audio Mini-Clutch Speaker
MADE to play music for up to 15 hours with a built-in speakerphone – while still being a super practical purse with a big ol' mirror and pocket – the Stelle Audio Mini-Clutch Speaker makes playing your music out loud as glam as humanly possible. You can pick up it up in metallic purple and gold, dazzling diamond, or metallic blue love.
Safety first
Nimb Smartring
Designed to act as a mobile panic button of sorts, the Nimb reacts to users touching their thumb to their ring in order to send out a message for help to their contacts. By pressing the portion of the ring that faces your palm for around three seconds, an alert will instantly be sent out with your location.
Fashion forward
SHAREMORE Multifunction Smart Necklace
The SHAREMORE smart necklace is water resistant and is easy to charge with wireless charging — meaning you can charge and go in an instant — while the elegant and modern design makes it quite the striking accessory to wear daily. It allows you to send SOS alerts, receive messages, and snap selfies.
Customizable
Gemio Wireless Charging Band
The Gemio Wireless Charging Band can be customized with various patterns and tiles so you can always have a look that's current and modern. Thanks to the built-in microphone that syncs to the music along with a splash-resistant design, you can keep flashing in fashion all night long.
Reliable
Fitbit Flex 2 Lariat Gold Necklace
The Lariat Gold Necklace accessory turns your wearable into a sophisticated pendant that can be draped around your neck. The Fitbit Flex 2 is sold seperately. It comes in gold and silver color options.
Minimalist
Motiv Ring
The Motiv Ring is a small but mighty waterproof fitness tracker that you can wear on your finger. It tracks your steps, your heart rate, and your sleeping patterns and comes in silver, black, and rose gold color options.
Comfortable
Withings Steel HR
The Withings Steel HR can track your heart rate, gives you a 25-day battery life on a single charge, and is water resistant up to 50 meters. It can monitor your sleep patterns, tracks your steps, and works via an app on your smartphone and is incredibly stylish.
Eye-catching
Kate Spade New York activity tracker
The Kate Spade New York activity tracker is a simple yet stylish fitness tracker that helps you monitor your sleep patterns and steps taken. It can alert you via light notifications and even helps you snap selfies with your smartphone.
Haute Couture
Apple Watch Hermès Leather Double Tour
The Apple Watch Hermès Leather Double Tour is a high fashion band and fitness tracker that's both comfortable and practical. It gives you up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge and is water resistant up to 50 meters, but you won't want to go swimming with this soft and stylish leather band.
Sleep focus
Oura Ring
The Oura Ring is a wearable that helps you monitor your sleep and sleep hygiene. With proper sleep, you can more easily manage your weight, stay healthy, and be more productive. It comes in three different color options and connects to an app on your smartphone.
Runway-worthy
Michael Kors Access
The Michael Kors Access is a smartwatch that lets you receive social media updates and text messages right from your wrist while allowing you to track your heart rate, your location via GPS, and even make payments. It's water resistant up to 30 meters and comes with a two-year warranty.
Your jewelry can be stylish and smart
Keep your smart items looking eye-catching and fashion-friendly with a smart jewelry accessory and you'll never be disappointed when you're out for a night on the town. Whether you're on the hunt for something like the Leaf Urban to track things like your menstrual cycle, steps, and sleep, or prefer something more runway-worthy like the SHAREMORE Multifunction Smart Necklace, there are plenty of smart jewelry options to pick and choose from.
Maybe you're on the market for a more fitness-oriented wearable: then you should probably take a peek at the best Fitbits available for women. From small and minimal trackers like the Fitbit Inspire, to more traditional watch-like wearables like the Versa Lite and Ionic, there's bound to be a wearable out there that'll work effortlessly with your fashion sense and your day-to-day life.
