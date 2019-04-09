Nowadays, your jewelry doesn't have to sacrifice style for functionality. Smart jewelry is a really great way of combining fashion-forward designs with the latest and greatest innovations in tech. From smart rings to smart watches, and everything in between, there are tons of different jewelry choices that are bound to work with your lifestyle (and fashion sense!) Here are the best (and most beautiful) pieces of smart jewelry out there.

Your jewelry can be stylish and smart

Keep your smart items looking eye-catching and fashion-friendly with a smart jewelry accessory and you'll never be disappointed when you're out for a night on the town. Whether you're on the hunt for something like the Leaf Urban to track things like your menstrual cycle, steps, and sleep, or prefer something more runway-worthy like the SHAREMORE Multifunction Smart Necklace, there are plenty of smart jewelry options to pick and choose from.

Maybe you're on the market for a more fitness-oriented wearable: then you should probably take a peek at the best Fitbits available for women. From small and minimal trackers like the Fitbit Inspire, to more traditional watch-like wearables like the Versa Lite and Ionic, there's bound to be a wearable out there that'll work effortlessly with your fashion sense and your day-to-day life.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.