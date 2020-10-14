When it comes to the smart home, nothing beats the convenience of having your home's lighting automatically turn on at sunset or app controls that turn everything off with a tap. However, if you have tons of light bulbs or switches in the home, things can add up quickly. With Prime Day going strong, there are numerous deals to be had, so take advantage of it while you can and built the smart home of your dreams with some of our favorite smart lighting picks.
- : Philips Hue White Smart Lighting Bundle | $27 off at Amazon
- : Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit | $44 off at Amazon
- : Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link | $6 off at Amazon
- : LIFX Z TV LED Light Strip | $24 off at Amazon
- : Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer | $10 off at Amazon
- : C by GE Soft White Light Bulbs 2-Pack | $8 off at Amazon
- : Sengled Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit | $5 off at Amazon
- : LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb 2-Pack | $11 off at Amazon
Philips Hue White Smart Lighting Bundle | $27 off at Amazon
Philips Hue is synonymous with smart lighting, so if you are looking for an excellent place to start for your smart home, then this starter kit is the one to get. This set includes all of the essentials, the Philips Hue Hub, four light bulbs, and a Hue button. Not only do you get to add four smart white lights to your home, but you also get the ability to expand with other accessories and color once you are ready to take the next step.
Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit | $44 off at Amazon
If you have lots of light bulbs in your home, it may be more cost-effective to swap out your switches instead, especially on Prime Day. At 27% off its regular price, the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit is a steal. It comes with two switches, the Caseta Wireless Gateway, and a Pico Remote Control. Lutron's Caseta line is one of the most reliable systems around — it's so good that I currently have over 40 Caseta accessories in my home!
Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link | $6 off at Amazon
At under $15, this single Kasa Smart Light Switch is an excellent way to replace a high traffic area switch. This Wi-Fi switch connects directly to your home network without the need for an additional hub, and it works with the Kasa app, Alexa, and the Google Assitant for convenient controls.
LIFX Z TV LED Light Strip | $24 off at Amazon
Bias lighting is all the rage these days, and this Prime Day deal on the LIFX Z TV LED Light Strip can get you in the game at a great price. As its name suggests, the Z TV Light Strip is the perfect size for the back of a TV at just over three feet in length. A hub-free Wi-Fi connection kicks off your next movie night in minutes.
Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer | $10 off at Amazon
For those with multiple Philips Hue light bulbs in the home, Lutron's Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer is the solution that you need to keep your system available at all times. This tiny little remote snaps over your light switches, replacing the toggle with a smart remote that dims the lights just by turning it. The most significant benefit is that it prevents others in the home from spoiling the smart home fun by turning your Hue bulbs off at the switch.
C by GE Soft White Light Bulbs 2-Pack | $8 off at Amazon
Bluetooth smart home accessories offer all of the conveniences without having to worry about entering a Wi-Fi password or setting up a hub. That's precisely what these C by GE dimmable light bulbs bring to the table, with a straightforward setup process that works even without an internet connection as long as you are nearby. They are still plenty smart, too, with schedules and voice capabilities available.
Sengled Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit | $5 off at Amazon
Sengled, like Philips Hue, uses the Zigbee protocol to deliver reliable, responsive performance without tying up your home Wi-Fi. With this Prime Day deal, you get the Sengled hub, and two white 9W LED bulbs for less than $30 — a real bargain. Additional Sengled bulbs are often available for as little as $10 too, so you can expand without breaking the bank.
LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb 2-Pack | $11 off at Amazon
These smart light bulbs from LUMIMAN deliver up to 16 million different colors and shades of white along with 800 lumens of brightness. While cheaper, LUMIMAN's bulbs provide all of the same features as seen on the more expensive systems, including dimming, scheduling, and voice controls through Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant.
Prime lighting deals
Whether you are just starting with smart home lighting or looking to expand, these Prime Day deals make it easier than ever to add switches, bulbs, and light strips. Want to take your smart home to the next level? Then be sure to check out our other Prime Day smart home deals — there's a deal for just about everything!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.