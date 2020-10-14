If there is one smart home category that you can always count on being available for Prime Day, it's smart plugs—and this year certainly doesn't disappoint. This year, we've seen some excellent offers for the standard single outlet smart plug and in-wall outlets, power strips, and outdoor plugs. With prices as low as $9, there has never been a better time to stock up on smart plugs.

Smart savings

Smart plugs are an easy way to add smart magic to almost any appliance or device, and at these prices, you can turn your entire home smart. Are you looking for even more savings? Then be sure to check out these additional Prime Day offers!