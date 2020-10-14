If there is one smart home category that you can always count on being available for Prime Day, it's smart plugs—and this year certainly doesn't disappoint. This year, we've seen some excellent offers for the standard single outlet smart plug and in-wall outlets, power strips, and outdoor plugs. With prices as low as $9, there has never been a better time to stock up on smart plugs.
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link | $6 off at Amazon
The incredibly affordable Kasa Smart Plug works right out of the box with your home Wi-Fi without a separate hub. In addition to Kasa app controls, this plug plays nicely with Alexa, IFTTT, and Google Home, plus it comes with a two-year warranty.
VOCOlinc Smart Plug Mini | $3 off at Amazon
This two-pack of smart plugs from VOCOlinc is a steal since they'll work with all voice assistants—Alexa, Google, and Siri with HomeKit. Since these plugs are small and compact, you can put them both to work on the same outlet. Clip the coupon on the Amazon page to get the absolute lowest price.
TOPGREENER Smart Wi-Fi Outlet | $15 off at Amazon
TOPGREENER's Smart Wi-Fi Outlet installs directly, adding smart capabilities with a clean look. With one always-on outlet and one smart outlet, this creative solution gives you the best of both worlds. Wi-Fi connectivity adds schedules, scenes, and even energy monitoring.
Meross Smart Plug Dual | $2 off at Amazon
This slick, smart plug from Meross packs two smart outlets into one compact package. This plug is so slim that you can use two in the same outlet, giving you a total of four outlets! Both outlets operate independently from one another, either through the Meross app, voice assistants, or on-device button.
LARKKEY Smart Power Strip | $5 off at Amazon
The LARKKEY Smart Power Strip provides four smart outlets and four USB ports, all at an insane Prime Day price. The power strip integrates with the Smart Life app available on Android and iOS, plus Alexa, Siri through Shortcuts, and the Google Assistant. If you need a power strip, you might as well make it smart for this price!
Meross Outdoor Smart Plug | $3 off at Amazon
The Meross Outdoor Smart Plug gives you two independent, smart outlets for the great outdoors, perfect for seasonal decorations or landscape lighting. IP44 weather resistance means you can use it safely year-round, with a handy wall mount option keeping it off the ground for extra protection.
Eve Energy | $10 off at Amazon
Eve's HomeKit-only Energy smart plug is easy to set up with Bluetooth connectivity and direct to Home app pairing. Bluetooth allows this plug to work without an internet connection, and through HomeKit, you can still control it while outside of the home. Energy monitoring is also available, giving you insight into your energy consumption.
Smart savings
Smart plugs are an easy way to add smart magic to almost any appliance or device, and at these prices, you can turn your entire home smart. Are you looking for even more savings? Then be sure to check out these additional Prime Day offers!
