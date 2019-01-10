Rings are easily the best accessories a person can have. Not only are they subtle, but most of them also aren't so heavy that your hand will start aching afterward, the way many smartwatches can. Granted, a smart ring can do less — there's only so much technological marvel you can fit into a ring — and whether you want to count your steps, contact trusted contacts in an emergency, monitor your notifications discreetly, track your sleep cycles, or unlock your devices, there's a smart ring out there for all the tech-y ladies. Now put your hands up!

These rings can protect you, interact with apps, and so much more, and we're certain you'll find something that you'll like. However, if we had to pick one for style and functionality alone? Then there's no other ring to pick from but the Moonstone Blinq smart ring due to its subtle style, how it benefits both your safety and your notification interactions through changing colors and patterns.

