Smart security devices including cameras and door locks played a prominent role at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Among the companies introducing new products were Kangaroo, First Alert, D-Link, and many more.
Cameras
Over at Arlo, numerous security-based products were highlighted, including the previously announced Arlo Ultra camera that's capable of recording 4K HDR video and Arlo SmartHub. The former arrives on the market later this month while the latter is expected to make its debut in the coming months.
Back in 2018, Kangaroo introduced a $30 motion sensor. At CES, the company expanded its lineup of products to include a climate sensor, a door sensor, a keypad siren, a doorbell cam, and an indoor cam. Each new gadget arrives this spring.
Featuring a minimalist design, the Smart Video Doorbell by Netatmo is Apple HomeKit compatible. It offers full HD 1080p optimum video quality and an HDR function that automatically adjusts due to sudden changes in lighting. The weatherproof device also includes night vision. It arrives during the second quarter of 2019.
Meanwhile, Ring has introduced the Door View Cam, an easy-to-install security device that replaces a traditional peephole on a door. Ideally suited for renters (when allowed), the device is battery operated which makes it far easier to install than other door cams. Look for the Door View Cam in the coming months.
Locks
August Home and Yale, which are both owned by Sweden's Assa Abloy, announced two new smart locks. The EMPowered Smart Lock and the Yale Assure Lever Lock both offer support for Apple HomeKit. Both products begin arriving in stores in the coming months.
The new Array By Hampton ecosystem features high-quality security devices, each controlled by the Hampton app. First among these is the new Array Connected Door Lock, which enables users to lock and unlock a deadbolt remotely. The product also allows you to activate geofencing, check lock status and usage, schedule access via e-Keys and e_codes, and much more. The new door lock arrives later this year.
Continuing with the door lock theme are new HomeKit-enabled Premis smart door locks from Kwikset. Available in multiple contemporary styles, the locks work with the Apple Home app, allowing you to use Siri voice commands. You can also access the door using a passcode or traditional lock.
Another HomeKit-enabled lock, the Mighton Avia, was also announced at CES by Roto North America. Controllable with an iOS device, fob, keypad, Apple Watch or manual key, the Avia launches later this year.
There's also the all-new Encode by Schlage. Called the world's first smart Wi-Fi deadbolt, the product is compatible with the Amazon Cloud Cam and Ring security products. It includes the ability to monitor access via customizable notifications when a code is used or through an app activity log. The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt launches this quarter.
Other
Finally, CES was also the launching point for an updated product from First Alert. The latest OneLink Safe & Sound smoke and carbon monoxide detector features a built-in speaker and is HomeKit-compatible. Featuring mesh Wi-Fi technology, the device also supports AirPlay 2 and offers Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant inside. This second-generation model doesn't yet have a launch date.
What were your favorite products announced at this year's CES?
We'd love to hear your thoughts about the always anticipated electronics event below.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.