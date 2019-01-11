Smart security devices including cameras and door locks played a prominent role at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Among the companies introducing new products were Kangaroo, First Alert, D-Link, and many more.

Over at Arlo, numerous security-based products were highlighted, including the previously announced Arlo Ultra camera that's capable of recording 4K HDR video and Arlo SmartHub. The former arrives on the market later this month while the latter is expected to make its debut in the coming months.

Back in 2018, Kangaroo introduced a $30 motion sensor. At CES, the company expanded its lineup of products to include a climate sensor, a door sensor, a keypad siren, a doorbell cam, and an indoor cam. Each new gadget arrives this spring.

Featuring a minimalist design, the Smart Video Doorbell by Netatmo is Apple HomeKit compatible. It offers full HD 1080p optimum video quality and an HDR function that automatically adjusts due to sudden changes in lighting. The weatherproof device also includes night vision. It arrives during the second quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, Ring has introduced the Door View Cam, an easy-to-install security device that replaces a traditional peephole on a door. Ideally suited for renters (when allowed), the device is battery operated which makes it far easier to install than other door cams. Look for the Door View Cam in the coming months.

Locks

August Home and Yale, which are both owned by Sweden's Assa Abloy, announced two new smart locks. The EMPowered Smart Lock and the Yale Assure Lever Lock both offer support for Apple HomeKit. Both products begin arriving in stores in the coming months.