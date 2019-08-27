Best Soundbars under $200 iMore 2019
There's no denying it; the speakers that are built-in to your TV suck. They aren't loud or clear enough for you to get the best audio you can because TV manufacturers expect you to buy some sort of external sound system. Soundbars are an awesome upgrade to any TV, and although there are expensive soundbars out there, there are also some very reasonably priced ones. For less than $200, you can get these fantastic soundbars and start enjoying better sound when you're watching your TV!
- Built-in sub: Yamaha YAS-108
- Universal Remote Included: Bose Solo 5
- Surprising bass: VIZIO SB3621
- Feature-laden: Polk Audio Signa S2
- Cheapest Option: TaoTronics Soundbar
- Amazing for gamers: Razer Leviathan
Built-in sub: Yamaha YAS-108Staff Favorite
If you don't want an external sub, but want to ensure you have deep rich bass, the Yamaha YAS-108 is a good middle ground. With built-in subs to the soundbar itself and a bass boost option, it can pump out quite a bit of low-end when you want. Plus, it's wall-mountable, has Bluetooth, supports 4K pass-through, can use HDMI or Optical inputs, and is even compatible with Alexa.
Universal Remote Included: Bose Solo 5
While Bose is typically expensive, this soundbar provides multiple digital or analog inputs while allowing for Bluetooth connections if you want to use your phone or tablet. It also includes Dialogue Mode, which will improve the clarity of spoken words for your various movies and TV shows. Although this soundbar doesn't come with a subwoofer, there is an enhanced bass mode that can give you extra oomph when you want it.
Surprising bass: VIZIO SB3621
The VIZIO SB3621 has an external wireless sub making this a full fledged 2.1 channel system. Although the sub is relatively small, it is surpassingly powerful for its size. Of course, it supports Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, DTS TruSurround, and DTS TruVolume, and it can pump out an impressive 100 dB of sound.
Feature-laden: Polk Audio Signa S2
If you love being able to shape your sound, the Polk Audio Signa S2 is a 2.1 channel system that allows you to do just that. With three different Clear Voice modes to choose from, separate volume control on the sub and the soundbar, and preset modes for movies, music, and night audio, the Polk Audio Signa S2 is one of the most feature-laden soundbars at this price point.
Cheapest Option: TaoTronics Soundbar
The TaoTronics soundbar doesn't excel at anything in particular, but for only $70, it's a solid way to upgrade your sound and save a lot of money. It does have Bluetooth so you can stream music from your phone or other sources and it even has a 3.5mm headphone jack. No HDMI, so you're stuck using optical, but the soundbar sounds clear, and since its only 25 inches, it's perfect for smaller rooms.
Amazing for gamers: Razer Leviathan
While the Razer Leviathan is made with gaming in mind, it's a compact but wonderfully sounding little sound system that anyone can enjoy. Bluetooth is on board for all your streaming audio needs, and the separate sub pumps out a lot of low-end sound. The Leviathan also has preset modes for gaming, movies, and music, and you can adjust the volume of the bar and sub independently.
Upgrade your sound
You'll be amazed at just how much better your TV will sound when you hook up a soundbar to it, and you'll be even happier that you didn't break the bank to do it.
The Yamaha YAS-108 lets you enjoy the bass power of a sub without having to have an external subwoofer taking up space in your living room. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa making it easy to incorporate into your smart home.
I have been pleasantly surprised by the VIZIO SB3621, and if you want a sub with lots of low-end sound, this is it. This 2.1 system gets loud enough to fill any decent size room but isn't massive, so it can still fit in smaller rooms too.
Lastly, if you're just looking for your TV to sound better and you really don't want to spend money, the TaoTronic soundbar does the trick. It may not have any fancy features, but it sounds perfectly fine for people who are just looking for something a little more.
