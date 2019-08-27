Best Soundbars under $200 iMore 2019

There's no denying it; the speakers that are built-in to your TV suck. They aren't loud or clear enough for you to get the best audio you can because TV manufacturers expect you to buy some sort of external sound system. Soundbars are an awesome upgrade to any TV, and although there are expensive soundbars out there, there are also some very reasonably priced ones. For less than $200, you can get these fantastic soundbars and start enjoying better sound when you're watching your TV!

Upgrade your sound

You'll be amazed at just how much better your TV will sound when you hook up a soundbar to it, and you'll be even happier that you didn't break the bank to do it.

The Yamaha YAS-108 lets you enjoy the bass power of a sub without having to have an external subwoofer taking up space in your living room. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa making it easy to incorporate into your smart home.

I have been pleasantly surprised by the VIZIO SB3621, and if you want a sub with lots of low-end sound, this is it. This 2.1 system gets loud enough to fill any decent size room but isn't massive, so it can still fit in smaller rooms too.

Lastly, if you're just looking for your TV to sound better and you really don't want to spend money, the TaoTronic soundbar does the trick. It may not have any fancy features, but it sounds perfectly fine for people who are just looking for something a little more.

