If you've purchased an iPad Air 3 because it supports Apple Pencil, you should consider buying a stand to get the most out of your new tablet. The following five stands get the job done and yes, are each beautiful.
A woody choice
Yohann Stand
Designed for any 9.7-, 10.5-, or 11-inch iPad, the Yohann Stand is made of hand-selected oak and created through precision milling and extensive manual work. Growth rings make each piece unique. There's also a walnut model.
Extras included
Elevation Lab DraftTable Kit for iPad Pro
Featuring an Apple Pencil stand and armrest, the Elevation Lab DraftTable Kit works with the iPad Air and later models. Offering four positions, the stand works well with some of the most popular drawing apps on the App Store, including Procreate and Paper.
For the budget minded
AboveTEK Sleek Magnetic Tablet Stand
You don't need to spend a lot of money for an excellent tablet stand. Designed for both tablets and phones, the AboveTEK Sleek offers a swivel ball head so you can use your device in portrait and landscape mode. For added security, it features a sturdy and heavy-duty metal base.
For the keyboard user
Canopy Stand
The Canopy from Studio Neat isn't primarily a stand at all, but rather a keyboard carrying case. It features micro-suction pads for holding an Apple Magic Keyboard (or another Bluetooth keyboard of your choice) in place. You merely unsnap, unfurl, snap and drop in your iPad, and you've got a mobile desktop that'll quickly turn heads.
Weighty solution
Thought Out Stabile 2.0 Stand
With a wobble-free design, the Thought Out Stabile 2.0 Stand is ideally suited for personal and commercial use. At 2.25 pounds, it's among the heaviest iPad stands on the market; made of sturdy, solid steel.
Finding the perfect stand for your iPad doesn't have to be a complicated process. Whether you're looking for something traditional or more unique, these stands got you covered.
