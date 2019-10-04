Best Star Wars Toy on Force Friday iMore 2019

It's that time of year again, where Disney and Star Wars celebrate the legacy of one of the most popular franchises with Force Friday. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to theaters in December, there's no better time to buy Star Wars toys in anticipation for the holiday season, or just because you want more Star Wars toys — we won't judge you. Here are some great Star Wars toys you can pick up on Amazon right now.

Toys and collectible for everyone

When it comes to Star Wars, there's no such thing as too much. With millions of toys, figures, and all sorts of things that have been created over the years, it's hard to choose which are worth getting.

We love that you can order the 6-inch Sith Trooper from The Rise of Skywalker right now on Amazon. It's part of the brand new series of toys that are coming out for Triple Force Friday.

Also, if you haven't gotten the app-controlled R2-D2, do yourself a favor and pick it up. It's surprisingly entertaining and just a brilliant little piece of Star Wars memorabilia to pick up.

