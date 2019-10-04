Best Star Wars Toy on Force Friday iMore 2019
It's that time of year again, where Disney and Star Wars celebrate the legacy of one of the most popular franchises with Force Friday. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to theaters in December, there's no better time to buy Star Wars toys in anticipation for the holiday season, or just because you want more Star Wars toys — we won't judge you. Here are some great Star Wars toys you can pick up on Amazon right now.
- Brand new: 6-inch Sith Trooper from The Rise of Skywalker
- Mini 4-pack: Star Wars Micro Force Wow! 4-Pack
- Leader of The First Order: 6-inch Kylo Ren action figure
- A new take on Monopoly: Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition
- Use the force to learn how to code: Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit
- App-enabled RC: Smart R2-D2 RC
- For your Funko collection: Funko POP! BB-8
- The real deal: Replica Rey trainging Lightsaber
- Stormtrooper commander: Captain Phasma 12-inch figure
Brand new: 6-inch Sith Trooper from The Rise of SkywalkerStaff Favorite
Brand new for Triple Force Friday, this 6-inch figure comes with two different blasters that can be placed in the hands. Plus, all four limbs are articulated, meaning you can place the figure in all sorts of poses!
Mini 4-pack: Star Wars Micro Force Wow! 4-Pack
Another new addition to the Star Wars toys line up, the Star Wars Micro Force Wow! 4-Pack comes with four random figures from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There's 16 in totally to collect from the series featuring some old favorites and brand new characters!
Leader of The First Order: 6-inch Kylo Ren action figure
Just released for Triple Force Friday, this 6-inch Kylo Ren figure is sporting his look from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. His cape, hood, and lightsaber are all removable so you can pose him however you please.
A new take on Monopoly: Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition
Get the latest and greatest version of Star Wars Monopoly as this new version contains locations, characters, and artwork from all three trilogies of Star Wars, making it the ultimate version for any Star Wars fan.
Use the force to learn how to code: Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit
Kano makes an amazing coding kit for people to learn how to code, and this newest Star Wars coding kit will have you feeling like you're using the Force. You can code your own Star Wars adventures and then wave your hand in front of your iPad or tablet to control lightsabers, use force lightning, and more.
App-enabled RC: Smart R2-D2 RC
This smart app-enabled R2-D2 can be controlled from your phone. It can dance to music, play sounds, and drive around. It does require 4C batteries, which are not included.
For your Funko collection: Funko POP! BB-8
If you're a Funko collector, you need to get the Funko POP! BB-8 from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It's movie-accurate, with tools BB-8 uses in the movie on full display!
The real deal: Replica Rey trainging Lightsaber
Calling this a toy is a pretty big understatement. This replica lightsaber is as close as you can get to a real lightsaber — and this is Rey's from The Last Jedi. With a real metal hilt, a display stand, and realistic noises, you'll feel like a Jedi anytime you pick this up.
Stormtrooper commander: Captain Phasma 12-inch figure
It doesn't get much more badass than Captain Phasma. This 12-inch figure comes with a blaster that can be strapped to her hip or placed in her hand, and he armor has a nice shine to it in the light.
Toys and collectible for everyone
When it comes to Star Wars, there's no such thing as too much. With millions of toys, figures, and all sorts of things that have been created over the years, it's hard to choose which are worth getting.
We love that you can order the 6-inch Sith Trooper from The Rise of Skywalker right now on Amazon. It's part of the brand new series of toys that are coming out for Triple Force Friday.
Also, if you haven't gotten the app-controlled R2-D2, do yourself a favor and pick it up. It's surprisingly entertaining and just a brilliant little piece of Star Wars memorabilia to pick up.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New LEGO sets and Star Wars, what's not to love?
To celebrate all things Star Wars, be sure to check out the newest LEGO sets for Triple Force Friday. The collection features a great mix of transport vehicles, mini-figures, and yes, Yoda.
To make your Mac mini truly portably, a powerful battery pack is necessary
Though it's intended for desktop use, the Mac mini is portable, but you'll need a pretty powerful battery to keep it running.
5 Easy To Set Up Wireless Doorbells That Play Unique Chimes
Rather than hardwiring a new doorbell, go wireless and save yourself the hassle!