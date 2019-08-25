Best Stylus for iPad iMore 2019
Using an iPad is so much better with a digital stylus. Our favorite input device remains the first-generation Apple Pencil, which supports the largest number of Apple tablets. Easy to use and offering long battery life, this stylus is beautiful and practical, although there are others worth considering depending on your needs.
- Best Overall: Apple Pencil (1st Generation)
- Runner-Up: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
- Best Value: Adonit Mark
- Best for Kids: Logitech Crayon
- Best Alternative: Adonit Pixel
Best Overall: Apple Pencil (1st Generation)
First revealed in 2015, the first-generation Apple Pencil is still the stylus for most iPad users even though a second-generation model arrived in 2018. The reason? The latter only works with the 2018 iPad Pro models. By contrast, this one supports the first and second-generation iPad Pro models, the sixth-generation iPad, and 2019 iPad mini and iPad Air.
Featuring Bluetooth wireless communication, the original Apple Pencil has a removable cap that conceals a Lightning connector for charging, which you can do through the Lightning port on your iPad. It takes just 15 minutes to give the Pencil 30 minutes of charging use.
The Apple Pencil is sensitive to pressure and tilt so you can change line weight, create subtle shading, and produce a wide range of artistic effects. Best of all, it's less expensive than the newer model.
Pros:
- Supports more iPads than the newer version
- Price
- Includes extra tip
- Quick battery charge
Cons:
- Old design
- No wireless charging
Best Overall
Apple Pencil (1st Generation)
Best choice for most
It may be older, but the original Apple Pencil works with more iPad models than the newer version.
Runner-Up: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
The second-generation Apple Pencil is the best Apple Pencil available, but it's only the runner-up on this list because of its limited compatibility. To date, the second Apple Pencil only works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
The matte-finished Apple Pencil doesn't have a Lightning connector. Instead, it charges wirelessly by magnetically connecting to the iPad Pro. Because of this, the writing device is flat on one side. The model also ditches the extra tip that comes with the first-generation version. You'll need to purchase a four-pack of tips separately.
Also notable: The Apple Pencil (2nd-generation) allows you to double tap to switch between modes, even the eraser. Different apps offer different functionality with the double-tap action. Like the first model, it offers pressure sensitivity and palm rejection.
Pros:
- Pair and charge wirelessly
- Attaches magnetically to iPad
- Double-tap to change tools
Cons:
- Only supports two iPads ... for now
- No extra tip
Runner-Up
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Awesomeness redefined
If you own a late-model iPad Pro, this is the Apple Pencil you should get. Case closed.
Best Value: Adonit Mark
If you don't have an iPad Pro, or you don't need pressure sensitivity and palm rejection, the Adonit Mark is a comfortable (and inexpensive) option for writing, drawing, and sketching. The mesh-based round stylus works well with most multitouch screens and provides enough resistance to write well without much aberration. Still, that mesh tip will need replaced — perhaps often, depending on how much it's used.
The Adonit Mark doesn't require batteries, which is good and bad. It's good because there's no battery to replace or recharge. It's bad, because without a battery, the Mark cannot offer the accuracy of other digital pencils. Nonetheless, it works well in a pinch.
Pros:
- Very inexpensive
- Available in different colors
Cons:
- Mesh tip can easily break from normal use
- Hard push necessary
- Sometimes loses contact with iPad
Best Value
Adonit Mark
Inexpensive choice
The Adonit Mark feasibly works on all mobile devices — but not nearly as well as better made ones.
Best for Kids: Logitech Crayon
The Logitech Crayon is compatible with all iPads released in 2018 and later. The versatile digital pencil works with any app that also supports Apple Pencil. With palm rejection technology, the Logitech Crayon includes a smart tip that dynamically adjusts line weight depending on its angle. Unlike Apple Pencil, it doesn't support pressure sensitivity.
Because it was originally only for school use, the Logitech Crayon was designed with kids in mind. Because of this, its body is flatter and wider than similar products on the market. As a bonus, this design makes it impossible for it to roll away.
To get started with Logitech Crayon, you simply press the button on the side. It connects automatically to the iPad without additional pairing. The digital pencil offers up to 7.5 hours of writing time on a single charge and turns off automatically after 30 minutes of ideal time. A two-minute charge boosts the battery by 30 minutes of writing time.
Pros:
- Ready out of the box, no need to pair
- Designed not to roll
- Can charge using a standard Lightning cable
Cons:
- No pressure sensitivity
- Wider and flatter body not for everyone
Best for Kids
Logitech Crayon
Easy to use, regardless of age
Kids will love this creation from Logitech. Turn it on and let the fun begin!
Best Alternative: Adonit Pixel
One of the biggest benefits to using the Adonit Pixel is that it works across multiple Apple devices, including iPhones. Yes, you read that correctly! Featuring a 1.9mm so-called Pixelpoint tip, the digital pencil offers pressure sensitivity, palm rejection, shortcut buttons, and even a grip sensor that detects when you pick it up. For charging, the Adonit Pixel comes with a dongle that plugs into a USB port. It takes one hour of charging time for 14 hours of use.
As is often the case with many non-Apple Pencil stylus, the Adonit Pixel does involve some lag time, depending on the device. The unofficial rule of thumb: the older your Apple device, the more likely the stylus is going to lag. Also, be aware that the Adonit Pixel is thicker and heavier than the Pencil.
Pros:
- Compatible with many devices, including hardsets
- Includes pressure sensitivity, palm rejection
- Long battery
Cons:
- Charging dongle weirdly designed
- Performance better on newer devices
- Thick and heavy
Best Alternative
Adonit Pixel
Works with multiple devices
If you own an iPad that doesn't support Apple Pencil, this is probably the one you should consider the most.
Bottom line
The first-generation Apple Pencil is the best stylus you can buy for your iPad, assuming you don't own the latest iPad Pro models, which only support the newer Apple Pencil.
Iconic and stylish, the first Apple Pencil offers quick charging, features an extra tip, and works with all current generation iPad models, including the first and second-generation iPad Pro, the sixth-generation iPad, and 2019 iPad mini and iPad Air. Happy drawing!
