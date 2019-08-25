Best Stylus for iPad iMore 2019

Using an iPad is so much better with a digital stylus. Our favorite input device remains the first-generation Apple Pencil, which supports the largest number of Apple tablets. Easy to use and offering long battery life, this stylus is beautiful and practical, although there are others worth considering depending on your needs.

First revealed in 2015, the first-generation Apple Pencil is still the stylus for most iPad users even though a second-generation model arrived in 2018. The reason? The latter only works with the 2018 iPad Pro models. By contrast, this one supports the first and second-generation iPad Pro models, the sixth-generation iPad, and 2019 iPad mini and iPad Air. Featuring Bluetooth wireless communication, the original Apple Pencil has a removable cap that conceals a Lightning connector for charging, which you can do through the Lightning port on your iPad. It takes just 15 minutes to give the Pencil 30 minutes of charging use. The Apple Pencil is sensitive to pressure and tilt so you can change line weight, create subtle shading, and produce a wide range of artistic effects. Best of all, it's less expensive than the newer model. Pros: Supports more iPads than the newer version

Price

Includes extra tip

Quick battery charge Cons: Old design

No wireless charging

Best Overall Apple Pencil (1st Generation) Best choice for most It may be older, but the original Apple Pencil works with more iPad models than the newer version. $99 from Apple

Runner-Up: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

The second-generation Apple Pencil is the best Apple Pencil available, but it's only the runner-up on this list because of its limited compatibility. To date, the second Apple Pencil only works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The matte-finished Apple Pencil doesn't have a Lightning connector. Instead, it charges wirelessly by magnetically connecting to the iPad Pro. Because of this, the writing device is flat on one side. The model also ditches the extra tip that comes with the first-generation version. You'll need to purchase a four-pack of tips separately. Also notable: The Apple Pencil (2nd-generation) allows you to double tap to switch between modes, even the eraser. Different apps offer different functionality with the double-tap action. Like the first model, it offers pressure sensitivity and palm rejection. Pros: Pair and charge wirelessly

Attaches magnetically to iPad

Double-tap to change tools Cons: Only supports two iPads ... for now

No extra tip

Runner-Up Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Awesomeness redefined If you own a late-model iPad Pro, this is the Apple Pencil you should get. Case closed. $129 from Apple

Best Value: Adonit Mark

If you don't have an iPad Pro, or you don't need pressure sensitivity and palm rejection, the Adonit Mark is a comfortable (and inexpensive) option for writing, drawing, and sketching. The mesh-based round stylus works well with most multitouch screens and provides enough resistance to write well without much aberration. Still, that mesh tip will need replaced — perhaps often, depending on how much it's used. The Adonit Mark doesn't require batteries, which is good and bad. It's good because there's no battery to replace or recharge. It's bad, because without a battery, the Mark cannot offer the accuracy of other digital pencils. Nonetheless, it works well in a pinch. Pros: Very inexpensive

Available in different colors Cons: Mesh tip can easily break from normal use

Hard push necessary

Sometimes loses contact with iPad

Best Value Adonit Mark Inexpensive choice The Adonit Mark feasibly works on all mobile devices — but not nearly as well as better made ones. $9 from Amazon

Best for Kids: Logitech Crayon

The Logitech Crayon is compatible with all iPads released in 2018 and later. The versatile digital pencil works with any app that also supports Apple Pencil. With palm rejection technology, the Logitech Crayon includes a smart tip that dynamically adjusts line weight depending on its angle. Unlike Apple Pencil, it doesn't support pressure sensitivity. Because it was originally only for school use, the Logitech Crayon was designed with kids in mind. Because of this, its body is flatter and wider than similar products on the market. As a bonus, this design makes it impossible for it to roll away. To get started with Logitech Crayon, you simply press the button on the side. It connects automatically to the iPad without additional pairing. The digital pencil offers up to 7.5 hours of writing time on a single charge and turns off automatically after 30 minutes of ideal time. A two-minute charge boosts the battery by 30 minutes of writing time. Pros: Ready out of the box, no need to pair

Designed not to roll

Can charge using a standard Lightning cable Cons: No pressure sensitivity

Wider and flatter body not for everyone

Best for Kids Logitech Crayon Easy to use, regardless of age Kids will love this creation from Logitech. Turn it on and let the fun begin! $50 from Amazon

Best Alternative: Adonit Pixel

One of the biggest benefits to using the Adonit Pixel is that it works across multiple Apple devices, including iPhones. Yes, you read that correctly! Featuring a 1.9mm so-called Pixelpoint tip, the digital pencil offers pressure sensitivity, palm rejection, shortcut buttons, and even a grip sensor that detects when you pick it up. For charging, the Adonit Pixel comes with a dongle that plugs into a USB port. It takes one hour of charging time for 14 hours of use. As is often the case with many non-Apple Pencil stylus, the Adonit Pixel does involve some lag time, depending on the device. The unofficial rule of thumb: the older your Apple device, the more likely the stylus is going to lag. Also, be aware that the Adonit Pixel is thicker and heavier than the Pencil. Pros: Compatible with many devices, including hardsets

Includes pressure sensitivity, palm rejection

Long battery Cons: Charging dongle weirdly designed

Performance better on newer devices

Thick and heavy