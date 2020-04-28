Best Subscription Boxes for Moms for Mother's Day iMore 2020
A fun subscription box is a great way to let your mom—or the mother of your children—know that you love her on Mother's Day and throughout the year. Typically you start a subscription, and it continues monthly or seasonally for a set number of boxes or until you end the subscription. Getting a series of subscription boxes is a fun surprise that any mom would enjoy!
- Amazing fruit and more: Harry & David Fruit-of-the-Month Club
- For the chocoholic: Lake Champlain Chocolate Fanatic Club
- Beautiful bouquets: Enjoy Flowers Subscriptions
- Easy care plants: Succulent Studios Subscription Box
- Beauty, fitness, and wellness: Fab Fit Fun
- Look good, feel good: CAUSEBOX
- For the beauty queen: Allure Beauty Box
- For the crafty mom: Adults & Crafts - DIY Craft Kits Subscription Box
- Self care in a box: TheraBox
- For the foodie: Goldbelly Monthly Subscription
- For the coffee afficianado: Driftaway Coffee World Explorer's Coffee Sampler Subscription
- For the tea drinker: Simple Loose Leaf Tea Subsciption Box
Amazing fruit and more: Harry & David Fruit-of-the-Month ClubStaff Pick
I've been sending Harry & David's Fruit-of-the-Month Club to my mom as far back as I can remember, and she lets me know how much she enjoys her delicious fruit every month. Fruit-of-the-Month Club has been around since before the term "subscription box," but that's essentially what this is. You choose exactly what you want to send, and for how many months. The subscription will not renew automatically. There are lots of choices; in addition to fruit, Harry & David offers all manner of gourmet treats you can gift.
For the chocoholic: Lake Champlain Chocolate Fanatic Club
For the true chocoholic, only the best will do. Vermont chocolatier Lake Champlain Chocolates will send Mom a box of gourmet chocolate each month; choose a three-month, six-month, or nine-month subscription. Boxes include such treats as chocolate truffles, sea salt caramels wrapped in dark chocolate, macadamia nuts drenched in rich caramel and milk chocolate, and more.
Beautiful bouquets: Enjoy Flowers Subscriptions
Enjoy Flowers offers three different types of subscriptions, but none include the vase, so be sure Mom has one already. The Signature Collection contains premium artisanal bouquets of 25 or 50 stems. Farm Fresh Collection is 20, 30, or 40 fun seasonal flowers fresh from the farm. Finally, the DIY Collection lets you create a masterpiece of 20, 30, or 40 flowers. You choose the collection, size, and frequency—the subscription auto-renews.
Easy care plants: Succulent Studios Subscription Box
Mom gets two beautiful and different baby succulents in two-inch eco-pots each month, along with easy care and re-potting instructions. There are enough varieties that she won't get the same plant twice for at least 18 months. Succulents offer a fun and trendy aesthetic, plus they increase oxygen. So they are a literal and figurative breath of fresh air. Subscription auto-renews each month.
Beauty, fitness, and wellness: Fab Fit Fun
Rather than monthly, Fab Fit Fun is a seasonal subscription. Once every three months, Mom will receive a box full of beauty, fitness, wellness, and home products. Each season you can choose some of the products, or just let the whole box be a fun surprise. The total value of the products in each box is at least four times the price you pay.
Look good, feel good: CAUSEBOX
CAUSEBOX is full of ethically made products curated from leading socially conscious brands. Each product has a story, whether it's jewelry, accessories, or something for the home. You can feel good about giving this seasonal subscription box that Mom is sure to enjoy.
For the beauty queen: Allure Beauty Box
If Mom loves makeup and other beauty products, she'll love this editor-tested and curated beauty box from Allure magazine. Allure editors test more than 50,000 products per year, and only the best get into the Allure Beauty Box. At least two of the products in each box will be full-sized. A mini-magazine with tips and special offers is included in each box. Subscription renews automatically.
For the crafty mom: Adults & Crafts - DIY Craft Kits Subscription Box
Mom can learn a new skill and do a unique art or craft project every month. All of the prep work is done so Mom can get straight to the fun part: crafting! All tools, instructions, and materials needed to complete the project are included in the monthly box. Plus, she can re-use the tools for future projects. Subscriptions renew automatically.
Self care in a box: TheraBox
Each month, Mom will receive between six and eight full-sized self-care wellness goodies. Products include aromatherapy, natural/organic bath/body/skincare products, mindfulness/happiness activities, and more. Gift her the gift of pampering and relaxation. Subscriptions renew automatically.
For the foodie: Goldbelly Monthly Subscription
Does Mom love to watch those TV shows where the host travels the country to sample the best food that America has to offer? Now she can try the top meals made by legendary artisans all over the US, delivered right to her door. Some boxes are savory, and some are sweet, but each has enough to feed four people (at least!) Subscriptions auto-renew.
For the coffee afficianado: Driftaway Coffee World Explorer's Coffee Sampler Subscription
Now Mom can try coffees from around the world from the comfort of home. Each box comes with four different bags of freshly roasted whole bean coffee from different countries. Each single-origin coffee has a different flavor profile: fruity, classic, balanced, and bold. Driftaway contributes to coffee growers around the world to help them create a sustainable lifestyle. Subscriptions auto-renew.
For the tea drinker: Simple Loose Leaf Tea Subsciption Box
Each month's box contains four envelopes of loose leaf tea, information and tasting notes on each, plus reusable linen filters. This is a wonderful way to explore different teas from around the world. Choose from black tea, green tea, herbal tea, or a mixed box. Every box contains enough tea to make 16-20 cups of tea. The subscription renews automatically.
Mom's advice
As a mom myself, subscription boxes are a luxury I probably wouldn't buy for myself, but I would certainly enjoy every one of these! As I mentioned, I buy the Harry & David Fruit-of-the-Month-Club for my own mom every year, and it covers Mother's Day and all of the other holidays throughout the year! She calls it "the gift that keeps on giving." There are various add-ons such as candy, cheese, jellies, flowers, and other treats that you can add if you wish to make May stand out from the rest of the year. My mom just likes the fruit, though! Harry & David picks the fruit at the height of the season, so don't expect the box to arrive on the same date each month. It arrives when the fruit is ready! I've found their customer service to be great; any time there's been a mishap with delivery, they've made it right.
Another one that really catches my eye is the very affordable Simple Loose Leaf Tea Subscription Box. I drink tea all day every day; hot in the winter, iced in the summer. I get tired of the same few teas over and over and love to rotate flavors.
But you know what Mom would love even more than a box of goodies every month or season? A phone call or a visit from you (hopefully more frequently than that!) The gift of your time is the most meaningful of all for the special woman who raised you. If you're buying for the mother of your young children, let them give her their gifts, hugs, and kisses, and then maybe take charge of them for a little bit so she can have some time to herself.
