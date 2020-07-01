Best Tea Cozies iMore 2020
You've just brewed a nice, hot pot of tea. But you're not going to drink all of it at once, and you don't want it to get cold right away. Slip a tea cozy onto your pot to keep it warmer longer. Tea cozies come in all different styles, so choose the one that best suits your style. We've rounded up some of the best tea cozies here.
- Adorable sheep: Ulster Weavers Dotty Sheep Tea Cosy
- For the anglophile: Thomas Benacci Union Jack Tea Cozy
- Traditional roses: Ulster Weavers RHS Traditional Rose Muff Cosy
- Choose your style: Now Designs Tea Cosy
- For the cat lover: Ulster Weavers Cats in Waiting Muff Cosy
- Just the cup: ULTREME Cozy Reusable Coffee Cup Sleeve
- Knit your own: The Big Book of Tea Cozies
Adorable sheep: Ulster Weavers Dotty Sheep Tea CosyStaff Pick
This nice, padded 100% cotton tea cozy (or cosy, if you're British) from UK-based textile company Ulster Weavers is too cute. It's got sheep on the outside and a complementary black speckled interior and hanging loop. Measuring 13.8-by-10.6 inches, it should fit most teapots.
For the anglophile: Thomas Benacci Union Jack Tea Cozy
Yes, this one is a bit kitschy, like something you'd find in a souvenir shop on a trip to England. But the true anglophile will love having the English flag (Union Jack) proudly displayed upon the counter, keeping the tea warm.
Traditional roses: Ulster Weavers RHS Traditional Rose Muff Cosy
This lovely rose print comes from the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) archive. The 10.2-by-9-inch cozy is 100% cotton and has a poly wadding filling for insulation. A removable corkboard base gives it structure, and it ties closed at the top.
Choose your style: Now Designs Tea Cosy
Now Designs offers a variety of cute cozy designs; the one shown here is called "Perfect Cuppa." This is a 100% cotton cover with polyester fill for insulation — the cozy measures 13.5-by-11 inches to fit most teapots.
For the cat lover: Ulster Weavers Cats in Waiting Muff Cosy
Another cute little cozy from Ulster Weavers, this one features three cats on a polka dot background. It's 100% cotton with poly wadding filling to keep your tea warmer. Measuring 10.2-by-9 inches, this one is for smaller teapots.
Just the cup: ULTREME Cozy Reusable Coffee Cup Sleeve
If you're looking for a cozy just for your travel mug, not the whole teapot, this one is whimsical fun. You can slip this hand-knitted onto your ceramic or paper cup to keep your hand from burning. It comes in several colors and styles.
Knit your own: The Big Book of Tea Cozies
Feeling crafty? Knit your very own tea cozy. This paperback book features 75 tea cozy projects with clear step-by-step instructions. You'll find ideas ranging from simply tasteful to exuberantly frivolous.
Which cozy is for you?
I like the no-fuss style of the Ulster Weavers Dotty Sheep Tea Cosy. Even though no one sees the inside of the cozy, I appreciate that they made an effort to line it with a patterned fabric that goes beautifully with the outside.
The Now Designs Tea Cosy is a nicely-priced pick with lots of styles from which to choose. It's good-sized, too, so it should fit just about any teapot.
However, if I had any knitting talent, I'd pick up that The Big Book of Tea Cozies and knit up something fabulous. I'd probably end up knitting cozies for all of my tea-loving friends as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Enjoy freshly made popcorn at home with the best poppers
The ideal snack for sharing with family and friends, nothing beats a big ole bowl of popcorn and we're not talking out of a pre-made packet. The best popcorn you can enjoy at home is homemade, fresh, and fragrant, served still warm from the kitchen. To help you get some of that goodness in your life, we're presenting you with the very best, electric, microwave, stovetop, and even...
Cover up with the best cloth face masks you can buy
COVID-19 isn't going away very soon, but wearing a face mask whenever we're out is such an important part of minimizing the spread. Here are some of the best cloth face masks you can buy.
Out for a run? Check out these headphones
In the market for a new pair of headphones that can accompany you on all of your runs? These are our top picks.