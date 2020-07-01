Best Tea Cozies iMore 2020

You've just brewed a nice, hot pot of tea. But you're not going to drink all of it at once, and you don't want it to get cold right away. Slip a tea cozy onto your pot to keep it warmer longer. Tea cozies come in all different styles, so choose the one that best suits your style. We've rounded up some of the best tea cozies here.

Which cozy is for you?

I like the no-fuss style of the Ulster Weavers Dotty Sheep Tea Cosy. Even though no one sees the inside of the cozy, I appreciate that they made an effort to line it with a patterned fabric that goes beautifully with the outside.

The Now Designs Tea Cosy is a nicely-priced pick with lots of styles from which to choose. It's good-sized, too, so it should fit just about any teapot.

However, if I had any knitting talent, I'd pick up that The Big Book of Tea Cozies and knit up something fabulous. I'd probably end up knitting cozies for all of my tea-loving friends as well.