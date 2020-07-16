Best Tea Storage Containers iMore 2020

The fresher you can keep your tea before using it, the better. Keeping the air out is an especially important factor when choosing a tea storage container for your loose tea. Teabags that are individually sealed into foil packets don't necessarily need to be stored in an airtight container. If you're storing individually bagged and sealed teas, you'll probably want something with dividers to organize your stash. Here are some of the best containers for both kinds of tea.

Which container is best?

I like the Airscape Storage Canister because of its clever design that pushes out the standing air inside to keep your tea fresher longer. It also looks quite nice with just about any decor.

However, if you're storing tea bags that come in individually sealed envelopes, you don't need an airtight container. What you do need is a nice way to organize and display your teas, so you or your guests can see all of the options when choosing what to brew. The Bamboo Leaf Wooden Tea Storage Chest Box is worthy of your finest teas.

On the other hand, if you just want something airtight, compact, and fairly inexpensive, I'd go with the extremely popular Rectangular Mini OXO POP Container. Buy one for your favorite loose leaf tea, or buy several and stack them. Heck, you can organize your entire pantry with all of the different sizes available in the OXO POP line if you're feeling really motivated.