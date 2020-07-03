Best Tea Strainers and Infusers iMore 2020

There's certainly nothing wrong with buying convenient and inexpensive pre-bagged tea. But for an excellent taste experience and less packaging waste, loose leaf tea is the way to go. You just need an infuser or strainer, and you can brew fresh hot or cold tea anytime. Here are some of the best infusers you can buy.

Which should you choose?

Any of these are going to infuse your tea the way it was intended, with plenty of room for the Brownian motion you need for optimal brewing. Personally, I'm not a fan of those little tea ball strainers, since they are too small to let the tea move around and brew fully. I like the HOUSE AGAIN Extra Fine Mest Tea Infuser because it's simple, inexpensive, and it works. A quick rinse in the sink, and it's ready to go for your next cuppa. The arms on the sides mean you can use it even in a very wide-mouthed teacup or mug. The dual-purpose lid serves to keep the steam in while brewing, and a place to put the infuser when you're done. If the extra-fine mesh isn't fine enough for you, choose the extreme fine mesh version instead.

If you're looking for an all-in-one solution, the Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid is a beaut. Frankly, the rainbow of available colors is what caught my eye; it would fun to buy several that match the kitchen decor. The lid helps keep your tea hot while brewing and also works as a saucer when you're done.