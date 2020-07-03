Best Tea Strainers and Infusers iMore 2020
There's certainly nothing wrong with buying convenient and inexpensive pre-bagged tea. But for an excellent taste experience and less packaging waste, loose leaf tea is the way to go. You just need an infuser or strainer, and you can brew fresh hot or cold tea anytime. Here are some of the best infusers you can buy.
- Mighty fine: HOUSE AGAIN Extra Fine Mest Tea Infuser
- Big ball: HOUSE AGAIN Tea Ball Infuser
- Ingenius: Adagio Teas ingenuiTEA Bottom-Dispensing Teapot
- Disposable option: Tiesta Tea - Loose Leaf Tea Filters
- Functional and decorative: Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid
- Tea to go: Teabloom - The Wayfarer All-Purpose Beverage Insulated Glass Flask
Mighty fine: HOUSE AGAIN Extra Fine Mest Tea InfuserStaff Pick
This simple stainless steel mesh strainer has extra-fine holes to minimize debris at the bottom of your cup. It's large enough for the tea to move around freely as it brews and sized to fit most mugs, cups, or even teapots. The collapsible arms keep the infuser stable; the included silicone lid keeps the tea warm as it brews and acts as a saucer when you're done brewing.
Big ball: HOUSE AGAIN Tea Ball Infuser
If you prefer a ball-style infuser, make it a big one like this. It's perfect for brewing in a tall container like a pitcher. Place the tea inside, screw on the lid, and then you can hang it from the edge of your pitcher to brew in hot water. After the brew time, remove the infuser, add ice and water, and you've got a pitcher full of fresh iced tea.
Ingenius: Adagio Teas ingenuiTEA Bottom-Dispensing Teapot
This clever little BPA-free Triton plastic teapot has a built-in stainless steel strainer. Place your loose leaf tea and hot water inside. When the brew time is up, place the teapot on top of a mug. This causes the valve to release, and your perfect tea will pour into the mug. Choose a 16-ounce or 28-ounce version.
Disposable option: Tiesta Tea - Loose Leaf Tea Filters
If you prefer a disposable option, these unbleached, chlorine-free filters are biodegradable. Measuring three by six inches, each filter holds up to two ounces of tea. There are 100 filters in a package.
Functional and decorative: Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid
This 15-ounce porcelain mug includes an extra-fine mesh stainless steel tea infuser and a porcelain lid. All of the pieces are dishwasher-safe, and the mug can go in the microwave as well. Choose from nearly a dozen gorgeous colors; it even comes gift-boxed.
Tea to go: Teabloom - The Wayfarer All-Purpose Beverage Insulated Glass Flask
This double-walled travel tumbler comes with a stainless infusion basket. Place your tea (or fruit) into the basket, fill the tumbler with water and affix the lid. Your hot or cold beverage will brew until you remove the infuser. A removable sleeve protects the glass and keeps your desired temperature longer.
Which should you choose?
Any of these are going to infuse your tea the way it was intended, with plenty of room for the Brownian motion you need for optimal brewing. Personally, I'm not a fan of those little tea ball strainers, since they are too small to let the tea move around and brew fully. I like the HOUSE AGAIN Extra Fine Mest Tea Infuser because it's simple, inexpensive, and it works. A quick rinse in the sink, and it's ready to go for your next cuppa. The arms on the sides mean you can use it even in a very wide-mouthed teacup or mug. The dual-purpose lid serves to keep the steam in while brewing, and a place to put the infuser when you're done. If the extra-fine mesh isn't fine enough for you, choose the extreme fine mesh version instead.
If you're looking for an all-in-one solution, the Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid is a beaut. Frankly, the rainbow of available colors is what caught my eye; it would fun to buy several that match the kitchen decor. The lid helps keep your tea hot while brewing and also works as a saucer when you're done.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your teapot warm and cozy (and cute) with these cozies
Slip one of these sweet tea cozies onto your teapot to keep your tea warm. Tea cozies also add a homey flair to your kitchen, since you can choose a tea cozy to match your style.
Cover up with the best cloth face masks you can buy
COVID-19 isn't going away very soon, but wearing a face mask whenever we're out is such an important part of minimizing the spread. Here are some of the best cloth face masks you can buy.
Enjoy freshly made popcorn at home with the best poppers
The ideal snack for sharing with family and friends, nothing beats a big ole bowl of popcorn and we're not talking out of a pre-made packet. The best popcorn you can enjoy at home is homemade, fresh, and fragrant, served still warm from the kitchen. To help you get some of that goodness in your life, we're presenting you with the very best, electric, microwave, stovetop, and even...