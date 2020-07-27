Best Teapot Warmers iMore 2020

When you brew a pot of tea, you may not necessarily drink the whole pot before the tea begins to cool. Rather than reheating your tea cup by cup, why not get a teapot warmer to keep your tea nice and hot to the last drop? A traditional teapot warmer is basically a stand for your teapot with a tea light inside to provide warmth. Electric teapot warmers are a popular option now, too. Here are some of the best teapot warmers you can buy.

Which warmer should you choose?

If your teapot fits, I'd go with the Yeosen Beverage Warmer. While it's not made specifically for teapots, it will warm any beverage that fits on its easy-clean glass surface. The gravity sensor turns it on automatically when you place something on it, and turns it off when you remove your beverage. Set it to keep your tea at 131, 149, or 167 degrees. The Yeosen Beverage Warmer will remember your favorite setting, so your tea will be just right for you every time.

If you need a whole tea service, I'd recommend the gorgeous Teabloom Celebration Complete Tea Set. The glass teapot lets you see the flowering tea that comes with the set. If you prefer to brew regular tea, you can use the included infuser or just use teabags. There's nothing like drinking out of a double-walled glass cup. It's an elegant experience, seeing your tea appear to float in the air, plus the double walls keep the temperature longer. Keep the teapot warm with the included warmer; just place a tea light inside, and your tea stays warm while you enjoy the flickering glow of the candle.