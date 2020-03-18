Best Tech for Camping iMore 2020

Camping is great fun. Getting out into the great outdoors, connecting with nature, and spending some time away from the polluted chaos of everyday urban life is strongly recommended. You don't have to miss out on every home comfort though, we've pulled together a shopping list of tech that can help you enjoy a hot coffee, a cold brew, and stay connected while you're away.

Tents'n'tech

We've got some great products for your next camping trip. A decent torch is a camping essential if you want to stay lit, then the Goal Zero Torch 250 Flashlight is a fabulous option especially as it can be used as a lantern, a flashlight, and can even charge your phone.

If you can't face the day without a java jolt, then consider investing in Wacaco Minipresso GR. It is the perfect coffee maker for camping as it can rustle you up a shot of espresso without requiring any kind of electricity or batteries, thanks to its pump-action design. Finally, a clever gizmo that can entertain you as well as illuminate you is the RunningSnail MD-088s radio. As well as providing you with NOAA Weather reports, it has a useful built-in flashlight, and if its power runs low, it can be charged by a hand crank.

