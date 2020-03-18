Best Tech for Camping iMore 2020
Camping is great fun. Getting out into the great outdoors, connecting with nature, and spending some time away from the polluted chaos of everyday urban life is strongly recommended. You don't have to miss out on every home comfort though, we've pulled together a shopping list of tech that can help you enjoy a hot coffee, a cold brew, and stay connected while you're away.
- Light up: Goal Zero Torch 250 Flashlight
- Brew up: Wacaco Minipresso GR
- Open up: Mega Tiny Corp Anti-Gravity Phone Case
- Fire up: Ronxs Arc Lighter
- Listen up: RunningSnail MD-088s
- Drink up: Igloo BMX 25 Quart Cooler
Light up: Goal Zero Torch 250 FlashlightStaff Pick
Take this clever gadget with you, and you'll have a guaranteed light source no matter what. A flashlight, floodlight, or red emergency light, it charges up before you go via USB, then when you're away, you can top up the juice levels via the solar panel or by using the built-in hand crank. As well as providing illumination, this can also charge phones via USB.
Brew up: Wacaco Minipresso GR
Just because you're camping doesn't mean you have to go without decent coffee. Wacaco's Minipresso GR needs no electricity or batteries to rustle you up an outdoor cup of Joe. As long as you can provide the boiling water, this gadget's pump-action will brew you up to 50ml of authentic espresso. It's portable and lightweight at under 7 inches and weighing less than a pound.
Open up: Mega Tiny Corp Anti-Gravity Phone Case
This clever "anti-gravity" case offers a four-in-one solution for iPhone owners. As well as phone protection and a space for your cards and cash, this has a tough steel bottle opener built-in that's ideal for opening your camping brewskis. Adding to its usefulness, one of the layers doubles as a shatter-proof mirror, saving you from packing an extra one.
Fire up: Ronxs Arc Lighter
Old-fashioned matches are useless if they get wet and lighters can be smelly and messy. This Ronxs arc lighter is a much smarter solution. Once fully powered up by USB, it will provide you with over 500 uses, so it should cover you for a fair few cooking or campfire sessions. Also, it's splash- and wind-proof, meaning you can still use it even if the weather isn't ideal.
Listen up: RunningSnail MD-088s
A super useful bit of tech, this Running Snail radio has an ordinary AM/FM tuner for everyday use but is also NOAA Weather Radio-enabled just in case. It has a built-in flashlight and the ability to charge phones and other gadgetry via USB. This has three ways of getting juiced — via USB, solar charging thanks to the panel on top, or by using the hand crank.
Drink up: Igloo BMX 25 Quart Cooler
There are some home comforts you can't replicate when you're camping, but a cold beverage and chilled food doesn't need to be one of them thanks to this product from Igloo. With heavy-duty blow-molded construction, extra-thick foam walls, rubberized T-latches that make for a secure lid closure, and lock in the cold, this cooler can keep ice solid for up to four days.
Tents'n'tech
We've got some great products for your next camping trip. A decent torch is a camping essential if you want to stay lit, then the Goal Zero Torch 250 Flashlight is a fabulous option especially as it can be used as a lantern, a flashlight, and can even charge your phone.
If you can't face the day without a java jolt, then consider investing in Wacaco Minipresso GR. It is the perfect coffee maker for camping as it can rustle you up a shot of espresso without requiring any kind of electricity or batteries, thanks to its pump-action design. Finally, a clever gizmo that can entertain you as well as illuminate you is the RunningSnail MD-088s radio. As well as providing you with NOAA Weather reports, it has a useful built-in flashlight, and if its power runs low, it can be charged by a hand crank.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What colors are the Fitbit Versa 2 available in?
Like the Versa Lite before it, the Versa 2 comes in a nice assortment of watch and band combinations. The Mist Grey and Copper Rose cases look really striking when paired with the new band colors. Which will you choose?
Train insane with the best fitness trackers for triathletes
These fitness trackers are the cream of the crop when it comes to health and fitness tracking for triathlon training. Which tracker will you need? Here's what our research shows.
Workout when you're working from home — here's what you need
Regardless of what workout routine you want to implement, there's bound to be a for items that would be great for you to help you get your sweat on while you're working remotely.