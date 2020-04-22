Best Tech to Complement your Instant Pot iMore 2020
So you have an Instant Pot, and you're using it multiple times a week to cook up some delicious and effortless meals. It's a magical kitchen appliance that helps you cut down on your cooking tools. Since it's a pressure cooker as well as a multi-cooker, it can cook rice, make yogurt, and more. As great as the Instant Pot is, it's not the end-all-be-all of kitchen appliances. I have several Instant Pots, but there are still some tools that I can't be without, and they pair well with the Instant Pot, regardless of the model you have.
Sous vide is a must: Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision CookerStaff Pick
The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker is one of the top-rated sous vide immersion circulators out there. This one works with Wi-Fi, so you can control it with the companion app on your phone from anywhere in the house with minimal effort. It's also incredibly precise, as you can have exact temperatures down to the decimal, instead of just whole numbers like other circulators. You can only use it with your Instant Pot's inner pot to cook food with a temperature-controlled water bath. With an Anova, you'll have perfectly cooked steaks, poultry, fish, and more.
Make sure the meat's cooked: MEATER Smart Meat Thermometer
Even with an Instant Pot, you're going to want to double-check the temperature of your meats after you take it out to make sure it's cooked thoroughly. With this thermometer, just stick it in your meat while it's cooking in the oven, grill, smoker, stove, or whatever else to see its temperature and get an idea of how long until it reaches the finish line. MEATER even notifies you when it reaches the perfect temperature, and it has a Bluetooth range of up to 165 feet, so you can see how it's coming along on your smartphone.
Go big with Alexa: Amazon Echo Show
The vibrant 10.-inch screen of the Amazon Echo Show lets you view videos and other content in a beautiful way in the kitchen. It also has great speakers with Dolby processing technology for audio clarity. You can just tell Alexa to look for recipes on YouTube for you, cook along with Food Network, set useful timers and alarms, and add items to your shopping list. With over 50,000 skills, you can also control other smart devices, like the Anova sous vide with your Echo Show. You can navigate all of this with voice or intuitive touchscreen gestures.
A hub for Google Home: Google Nest Hub
If you're more tied into the Google ecosystem, then the Google Nest Hub is something to look into. Think of the Google Home Hub as a tablet for your kitchen (or any room), that you can use to search for Instant Pot recipes (or any cooking method) on YouTube and watch videos that show you exactly what to do. You can also ask it questions, such as measurement conversions, and listen along to music while you cool. While it responds to your usual taps and swipes, you can also command it with your voice, which is handy when your hands are busy prepping ingredients or cooking.
Preserve your food: FoodSaver FFS015 Silver Vacuum Sealing System
Sometimes you'll want to prep the ingredients for easy dump-and-go meals for your Instant Pot, but not cook them right away. With a FoodSaver, you'll be able to vacuum seal all of your ingredients in bags to keep them fresh for longer periods, and they won't get freezer-burn since there won't be any air pockets. When you're ready to cook, just take it out of the bag, dump it in your Instant Pot, set the time, and go! The Instant Pot can cook frozen foods; it just takes longer to come to pressure. FoodSaver bags are also great for sous vide cooking.
Blend it, blend it real good: KitchenAid KHB2351WH 3-Speed Hand Blender
Some recipes you'll come across for the Instant Pot, such as baked goods, creamy soups or delicious butter chicken, will call for an immersion blender, so you should pick this one up from well-respected brand KitchenAid. This model has a soft-grip handle and comes with three-speed settings. It is capable of blending, crushing, chopping, pureeing, and whisking. This particular model of blender comes with a whisk attachment, a 2.5 cup chopper attachment with lid, a 3 cup blending jar with lid, and a handy storage bag.
The Instant Pot is a great tool to have in the kitchen since it replaces at least six appliances with just one, but it isn't the only way to cook. With these other great gadgets around in the kitchen, you'll become a rockstar chef in no time!
Out of this collection, our favorite is the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, because it's a great companion to your Instant Pot — make the perfect steaks with sous vide, and a delicious side in the Instant Pot.
Our other recommended gadgets to invest in for the kitchen are either the Google Nest Hub or the Amazon Echo Show. Having a tablet in the kitchen is a genuinely invaluable tool to offer you a fab, hands-free way of accessing information, helping you calculate quantities, show you recipes and techniques, or simply to entertain you while you're busy cooking away.
