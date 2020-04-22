Best Tech to Complement your Instant Pot iMore 2020

So you have an Instant Pot, and you're using it multiple times a week to cook up some delicious and effortless meals. It's a magical kitchen appliance that helps you cut down on your cooking tools. Since it's a pressure cooker as well as a multi-cooker, it can cook rice, make yogurt, and more. As great as the Instant Pot is, it's not the end-all-be-all of kitchen appliances. I have several Instant Pots, but there are still some tools that I can't be without, and they pair well with the Instant Pot, regardless of the model you have.

Get the set

The Instant Pot is a great tool to have in the kitchen since it replaces at least six appliances with just one, but it isn't the only way to cook. With these other great gadgets around in the kitchen, you'll become a rockstar chef in no time!

Out of this collection, our favorite is the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, because it's a great companion to your Instant Pot — make the perfect steaks with sous vide, and a delicious side in the Instant Pot.

Our other recommended gadgets to invest in for the kitchen are either the Google Nest Hub or the Amazon Echo Show. Having a tablet in the kitchen is a genuinely invaluable tool to offer you a fab, hands-free way of accessing information, helping you calculate quantities, show you recipes and techniques, or simply to entertain you while you're busy cooking away.