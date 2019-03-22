Though the iPad mini is perfectly sized for travel, you wouldn't just want to toss it into your suitcase. Stow it safely in a travel bag so you can keep it protected and have easy access to it on the go. Here are some of the best travel bags for the iPad mini 5.
Economical sling
Peicees Small Sling BagStaff Favorite
This water-resistant sling bag can be worn on your back or front. It has an external charging cable so you can charge your iPad mini on the go. In addition to the iPad pocket, there are plenty of other pockets for the rest of your gear. Choose from six different colors.
Luxurious sling
Waterfield Sutter Sling Pouch
This sharp-looking sling bag has multiple pockets plenty of room for all your essentials, including the iPad mini. This is the bag you want if you want more than just a functional bag, you want to make a fashion statement as well. Choose from waxed canvas with chocolate leather or black ballistic with black leather.
Back to basics
Amazon Basics Bag with Handle
This zippered neoprene bag with a handle is a slim and trim solution. It does have a zippered pocket on the front for carrying your charging cable or other small accessories. Black is the only color in comes in, though it does come in other sizes for larger devices as well.
Mini messenger
Victoriatourist Vertical Messenger Bag
This compact messenger bag is perfectly sized for the iPad mini. It has interior divider pockets as well as an outer zippered pocket for the rest of your gear. Black is the only color choice.
The organizer
Admirable Idea Double Layer Case
This zippered organizer is just right for the person who carries around lots of small items in addition to the iPad mini. It's got two layers and dozens of pockets. The wristlet strap can be removed if you prefer to use this as a bag within a bag. It comes in red, black, and gray/orange.
The simple sleeve
Lacdo iPad Mini Sleeve
This sleeve has a furry interior to keep your iPad mini snug. A zippered outer pocket can accomodate a charger or other small item. A sleeve such as this can be packed easily within a larger bag to give your iPad mini some protection. It comes in two colors, blue and gray.
The upscale sleeve
Waterfield iPad Mini Travel Case
This perfectly-sized canvas sleeve has a fuzzy interior with a special slot for the Apple Pencil. An outer pocket keeps your charger and other small accessories safe. Choose from black, blue, coffee, or red.
Small scale backpack
AOTIAN Mini Nylon Backpack
This little backpack is perfectly sized to carry an iPad mini plus several other personal belongings. It's got plenty of pockets including two outer water bottle pockets. Choose from six great colors.
Which travel bag you choose really depends on your needs. You'll have to decide how many pockets you need, what sort of strap works for you, and how big of a bag you want to carry. For the overall features and price point, you can't go wrong with the Peicees Small Sling Bag
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.