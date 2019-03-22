Though the iPad mini is perfectly sized for travel, you wouldn't just want to toss it into your suitcase. Stow it safely in a travel bag so you can keep it protected and have easy access to it on the go. Here are some of the best travel bags for the iPad mini 5.

Economical sling

Peicees Small Sling Bag

Staff Favorite

This water-resistant sling bag can be worn on your back or front. It has an external charging cable so you can charge your iPad mini on the go. In addition to the iPad pocket, there are plenty of other pockets for the rest of your gear. Choose from six different colors.

$10 at Amazon

Luxurious sling

Waterfield Sutter Sling Pouch

This sharp-looking sling bag has multiple pockets plenty of room for all your essentials, including the iPad mini. This is the bag you want if you want more than just a functional bag, you want to make a fashion statement as well. Choose from waxed canvas with chocolate leather or black ballistic with black leather.

$119 at Waterfield

Back to basics

Amazon Basics Bag with Handle

This zippered neoprene bag with a handle is a slim and trim solution. It does have a zippered pocket on the front for carrying your charging cable or other small accessories. Black is the only color in comes in, though it does come in other sizes for larger devices as well.

$9 at Amazon

Mini messenger

Victoriatourist Vertical Messenger Bag

This compact messenger bag is perfectly sized for the iPad mini. It has interior divider pockets as well as an outer zippered pocket for the rest of your gear. Black is the only color choice.

$12 at Amazon

The organizer

Admirable Idea Double Layer Case

This zippered organizer is just right for the person who carries around lots of small items in addition to the iPad mini. It's got two layers and dozens of pockets. The wristlet strap can be removed if you prefer to use this as a bag within a bag. It comes in red, black, and gray/orange.

$10 at Amazon

The simple sleeve

Lacdo iPad Mini Sleeve

This sleeve has a furry interior to keep your iPad mini snug. A zippered outer pocket can accomodate a charger or other small item. A sleeve such as this can be packed easily within a larger bag to give your iPad mini some protection. It comes in two colors, blue and gray.

$10 at Amazon

The upscale sleeve

Waterfield iPad Mini Travel Case

This perfectly-sized canvas sleeve has a fuzzy interior with a special slot for the Apple Pencil. An outer pocket keeps your charger and other small accessories safe. Choose from black, blue, coffee, or red.

$59 at Waterfield

Small scale backpack

AOTIAN Mini Nylon Backpack

This little backpack is perfectly sized to carry an iPad mini plus several other personal belongings. It's got plenty of pockets including two outer water bottle pockets. Choose from six great colors.

$20 at Amazon

Which travel bag you choose really depends on your needs. You'll have to decide how many pockets you need, what sort of strap works for you, and how big of a bag you want to carry. For the overall features and price point, you can't go wrong with the Peicees Small Sling Bag

