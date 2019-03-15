Protect your Kodak Mini Shot instant camera with a case. Inexpensive, yet durable, the cases on the market offer protection, pockets for accessories, and more. Some are also available in bright patterns and colors, not just in drab, traditional grays and blacks. Here are some great options.
Colorful and unique
Fintie Carry CaseStaff favorite
The Fintie Carry Case is available in various styles including the Z-Emerald Illusions design shown above. The hard EVA shell case is also available in Vintage Brown, Z-Marble, Rose Gold, and more.
From Kodak, for Kodak
Kodak Soft Camera Case
This universal mini camera case from Kodak features soft, flexible material to fit a variety of Kodak, Polaroid, and other instant print cameras. Ideally suited for outdoor adventures, the case is offered in gray, blue, and black.
Efficiently designed
LTGEM Carrying Case
Specifically designed for the Kodak Mini Shot camera and printer, this case is semi-waterproof, shockproof, and durable. Lightweight and compact, the case includes a detachable hand strap for portability, an inner zipper mesh pocket, and more. One drawback: it's only available in one color.
Shockingly durable
Canboc Shockproof Carrying Case
Made of water-resistant PU material and high-quality semi-hard EVA, this shockproof case is available red, black, and pink. Featuring a soft lining interior, the case is shock absorbing, anti-static, and includes a detachable wristband for easy carrying.
Budget choice
AmazonBasics Medium Point and Shoot Camera Case
The least expensive case on our list, the AmazonBasics Point and Shoot case is available in medium and large sizes. Offering zippered pocket storage for memory cards and small accessories, the nylon case includes interior padding protect against daily wear and tear.
Another great design
Evercase Compact Camera Case
Compatible with various cameras, the EveCase is made from durable rugged nylon with a foam interior. The detachable lanyard and belt loop allow for easy transport. Use the interior pocket to store charging cables and other small accessories.
Kodak Mini Shot carrying cases are available in multiple styles and price points. Whether you're intrigued by our pick or are looking for something more traditional, we've got you and your camera covered!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.