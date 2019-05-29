Taking pictures on the go is fun, especially with an instant camera like the Kodak Printomatic, but it helps to have somewhere safe to store your Printomatic when you're done using it. You want something durable that will protect your instant digital camera from rough movements and the elements. Thankfully, there are plenty of good cases to choose from.
Shoulder strap: Fintie Protective CaseStaff favorite
This denim case comes with a detachable shoulder strap so you can sling your camera around your shoulders when not in use. The interior is lined with a soft fabric to prevent your camera from getting scratched and there's even a slim storage pocket inside where you can store your charging cables or photo paper. Choose from two colors: Charcoal or Orange.
Storage space: LTGEM EVA Hard Case
LTGEM's case keeps your camera safe while keeping accessories and replacement photo paper secure behind zippered storage. Carry the case around with the wrist strap for convenience. The hard shell case will protect your Printomatic from scratches, dust, and moisture.
Slim case: Fintie Neoprene Soft Pouch
This soft case is the perfect option if you're looking for something that won't take up a lot of space. The interior is lined with a soft fabric to prevent scratches and you can tote your Printomatic around using the convenient wrist strap. There are three cute patterns to choose from.
The official case: KODAK Soft Camera Case
This is the offical case that Kodak sells for the Printomatic. Although it looks minimal, it features a pocket for holding replacement photo paper and includes a detachable strap so you can wear it over your shoulder. Kodak offers it in three colors: blue, black, and grey.
Compact camera bag: Evecase Shoulder Bag
Alongside your Printomatic, you'll be able to store your wallet, smartphone, and a few small accessories inside this satchel. It has a detachable shoulder strap so you can sling around your shoulders like a purse or camera bag. You can even split the interior space into sections using the included Velcro storage dividers.
Bottom line
Just about any carrying case will protect your Printomatic, but there are other convenience and personal factors to consider when choosing which one to buy. Cases with detachable shoulder straps are super convenient, since they allow you to move about hands free between taking shots. You'll also likely want a case that has a storage area of some kind so you can bring the charging cable and replacement photo paper with you wherever you go.
Of all the Printomatic cases on the market, we especially like the Fintie Protective Case for its protective exterior denim fabric, detachable shoulder strap, and convenient storage. It keeps your instant digital camera safe without taking up a lot of room. If you'd like your case to double as a small purse or bag, consider getting the Evecase Shoulder Bag. It's got a stylish look to it and provides plenty of storage space.
