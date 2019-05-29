Taking pictures on the go is fun, especially with an instant camera like the Kodak Printomatic, but it helps to have somewhere safe to store your Printomatic when you're done using it. You want something durable that will protect your instant digital camera from rough movements and the elements. Thankfully, there are plenty of good cases to choose from.

Bottom line

Just about any carrying case will protect your Printomatic, but there are other convenience and personal factors to consider when choosing which one to buy. Cases with detachable shoulder straps are super convenient, since they allow you to move about hands free between taking shots. You'll also likely want a case that has a storage area of some kind so you can bring the charging cable and replacement photo paper with you wherever you go.

Of all the Printomatic cases on the market, we especially like the Fintie Protective Case for its protective exterior denim fabric, detachable shoulder strap, and convenient storage. It keeps your instant digital camera safe without taking up a lot of room. If you'd like your case to double as a small purse or bag, consider getting the Evecase Shoulder Bag. It's got a stylish look to it and provides plenty of storage space.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.