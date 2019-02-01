The Polaroid Pop camera is one of the coolest ways to take pictures with your family and friends, and as with most gadgets, you want to find a good way to protect and carry it when you're out and about. There's a lot of options out there to choose from so we've compiled a good list to get you started.
Straight From the Source
Polaroid Eva Case
When I look for accessories I always like to start at the source. Usually, the folks who make the product make pretty great accessories for it as well. The Eva Case from Polaroid is durable, stylish, and the perfect companion for your POP camera. It even has a mesh pocket on the inside to hold your paper and charger. Best of all, it comes in five different colors.
A Good Alternative
LTGEM Hard Case
If you want a case that is just as good as Polaroid's own but costs a little less, this is the one. It has the same mesh pocket on the inside for your printer paper and charger, and also claims to be able to keep it all protected. It's semi-waterproof (whatever that means) and shockproof as well, so you'd probably be fine from small drops.
A Little Bit Softer Now
Polaroid Soft Camera Case
This guy is a softer camera case for those who don't quite need the hardcore protection of a hard case. It fits your POP camera perfectly and has a built-in pocket for your photo paper as well. It also comes in five different colors and packs a carrying strap.
Most Functional
Fintie Protective Case for Polaroid POP
The coolest part about this case is that you don't have to take the camera out to use it. There are precise cutouts into the front and back of the case, right where the lens, screen, and all the other things you need to get at are located so you never have to take the camera out. It also comes with a strap that you can clip on the sides for hands-free transportation. Best of all, it's incredibly affordable.
Carry All the Things
Duragadget Camera Case
This case from Duragadget is perfect if you need to carry around a lot of other things with your Pop camera. It has plenty of pockets for all your accessories and other gadgets, and even another instant camera for even more fun. The pockets are customizable so you can fit exactly what you need to inside. It comes in three colors, black, red, and blue, and it's not too pricey either.
Carry in Style
Duragadget Vintage Leather Case
I love leather so every chance I get I try to grab some leather accessories for my stuff. This leather bag from Duragadget is a super stylish companion for your Pop camera. The Pop camera is a fashion statement in itself so this bag is the perfect companion for it. Best of all, it's big enough to carry other items.
Best on a Budget
UV Eva Case
Sometimes the best option is to keep things simple. That's exactly what this case does. It has no frills nor fancy features, just solid, quality protection for your camera at a price that won't make your wallet hate you.
Taking pictures with a Polaroid camera is just downright fun and the company has a lot of great new cameras for you to do that. If you picked up a Polaroid Pop camera recently, I'd recommend the Polaroid Eva case as it's made by the same folks that made the camera itself so you know it will provide solid protection.
