Best Travel Cases for Powerbeats 4 iMore 2020

If you're considering purchasing the latest Powerbeats 4 earbuds, they already come with a nifty case. However, it's a good idea to have an extra on hand, especially if you do a lot of travelling. For commuting back and forth, you can keep a charging case at home and use a protective travel case for the road. Here, we've compiled the best travel cases for Powerbeats 4, no matter what you need them for. Please note that most of these cases state compatibility with Powerbeats 3, but they work just fine for Powerbeats 4 as well.

Powerbeats To Go

If you were thinking there weren't many cases to choose from for the Powerbeats 4, think again! Our favorite is the Smatree Headphone Hard Case for simple protection and great value. It serves its purpose well at a nice tidy price.

If a charging case is what you need, check out the myCharge Case that comes with a handy removable organizer tray on the inside. This will keep your Powerbeats looking neat as you store and charge them. All in all, any of these best travel cases for Powerbeats 4 will serve you and your earbuds well.