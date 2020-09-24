Best Travel Cases for Powerbeats 4 iMore 2020
If you're considering purchasing the latest Powerbeats 4 earbuds, they already come with a nifty case. However, it's a good idea to have an extra on hand, especially if you do a lot of travelling. For commuting back and forth, you can keep a charging case at home and use a protective travel case for the road. Here, we've compiled the best travel cases for Powerbeats 4, no matter what you need them for. Please note that most of these cases state compatibility with Powerbeats 3, but they work just fine for Powerbeats 4 as well.
- Simple value: Smatree Headphone Hard Case
- Best package deal: GB Hard Case Combo Pack
- Portable power: Smatree 1500mAh Charging Case
- Charge and protect: myCharge Protective Charging Case
- Waterproof protection: RISETECH Earbud Storage Case
- That smart leather look: Smatree Leather Charging Case
- Clip and go: GB Hard Case + RED Carabiner
- Small & compact: GB Pocket-Sized Carrying Case
Simple value: Smatree Headphone Hard CaseStaff Pick
For simple protection at a good value, the Smatree Hard Case fits the bill. This inexpensive case will keep your Powerbeats well protected during travel or long commutes, without the weight or worry of an expensive charging case.
Best package deal: GB Hard Case Combo Pack
If you love a good package deal, check out the GeneralBrand Hard Case Combo. It's another serviceable travel case, but this one comes with an extra charging cable and four sets of mult-sized gel ear tips!
Portable power: Smatree 1500mAh Charging Case
Along with our staff pick above, Smatree also offers a powerful 1,500mAh charging case that will hold enough power to charge your Powerbeats 4 up to eight times without ever plugging it in! This is a great choice for travelling.
Charge and protect: myCharge Protective Charging Case
Another charging case, the myCharge is a protective hard case that also charges the Powerbeats at the same time. This one comes with a handy removable tray that helps to organize both the earbuds and the wire that connects them. This is definitely one of the best travel cases for Powerbeats 4.
Waterproof protection: RISETECH Earbud Storage Case
Powerbeats are water resistant but certainly not waterproof, so it's advisable to keep them in a safe, dry carry case if you're around water. This RISETECH case has a hard, waterproof outer shell that keeps your Powerbeats and accessories dry.
That smart leather look: Smatree Leather Charging Case
If you like that smart leather look, the Smatree Leather Case offers all the convenience of a portable charging case in a handsome PU leather package. It's a tad bit bigger than some other cases, but it works well to organize charging cables and other accessories.
Clip and go: GB Hard Case + RED Carabiner
Equipped with a handy red carabiner, this GeneralBrand hard case is great for hikers and travelers that prefer to keep their headphones in an accessible location. Clip the case onto the outside of a bag or backpack and head on out.
Small & compact: GB Pocket-Sized Carrying Case
Looking for a case with a tiny footprint? This little pocket-sized case will fit your Powerbeats snugly inside, along with a charging cable or a couple of extra ear tips. In fact, it comes with three extra pairs of tips!
Powerbeats To Go
If you were thinking there weren't many cases to choose from for the Powerbeats 4, think again! Our favorite is the Smatree Headphone Hard Case for simple protection and great value. It serves its purpose well at a nice tidy price.
If a charging case is what you need, check out the myCharge Case that comes with a handy removable organizer tray on the inside. This will keep your Powerbeats looking neat as you store and charge them. All in all, any of these best travel cases for Powerbeats 4 will serve you and your earbuds well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your powerful Apple Watch needs the best USB wall chargers
You've come to depend on your Apple Watch to keep you on task—don't let it run out of power! These are the best USB wall chargers available for the Apple Watch.
Make your Polaroid Mint more useful with these accessories
Whether you're looking to add bling to your Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer, need a new memory card, or want a portable power source, we have your back. These are the accessories we think are best for your Polaroid Mint.
Buy an iPhone 11 Pro Max case on the cheap
A good case for your iPhone 11 Pro Max doesn't have to be expensive. Check out these inexpensive options to protect that gorgeous device.