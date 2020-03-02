Best Travel Cases for your Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer iMore 2020

The Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer has been one of our favorite instant camera models since its arrival. Getting a travel case will help to protect your investment and shield your Polaroid Mint against accidental bumps and drops. If you're in the market for a new travel case, take a look at a few that made the top of our favorites list this year.

Parting thoughts

The Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer is one of our favorite instant cameras. We love its picture modes, stealthy 16-megapixel sensor, and its ability to print high-quality photos on the spot. We're big fans of cases that cradle your tech, and that's one of the many reasons we think Polaroid's official Eva Travel Case is the best case for your money. The Mint fits perfectly inside the Eva, plus you'll get a wrist lanyard and storage pocket. For globetrotters or those shooting film close to home, the Polaroid Eva offers a level of protection you can trust.

If you prefer a bag with a little extra room for accessories, I recommend the canvas Camera Case from AmazonBasics. It's built tough enough for long-distance travel and has lots of space for cables, memory cards, other electronics, and anything else you need to take with you.

If you'd prefer to blend in with the crowd and not look like a tourist, I'd go with the multi-pocket satchel from ZLYC. The canvas exterior is water-resistant, the inside spaces provide cushioned chambers for your gear, and it looks more like a messenger bag than a camera case.

