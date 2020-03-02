Best Travel Cases for your Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer iMore 2020
The Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer has been one of our favorite instant camera models since its arrival. Getting a travel case will help to protect your investment and shield your Polaroid Mint against accidental bumps and drops. If you're in the market for a new travel case, take a look at a few that made the top of our favorites list this year.
- Fits like a glove: Polaroid Eva
- Extra protection against drops: Canboc Shockproof Case
- Room for a few extras: AmazonBasics Camera Case
- Make a statement: Fintie Carry Case
- Disguise it in a satchel: ZLYC Canvas Camera Case
Fits like a glove: Polaroid EvaStaff Favorite
One-size-fits-all camera cases work, but they sometimes leave a little too much extra room for your Mint to bump around. The official Polaroid Eva is designed only for the Mint, so it fits like a glove. The interior is padded and lined with felt, giving your Mint a cushy bed of protection against drops and bumps. There's a small storage pocket inside for Zink paper, memory cards, and lens wipes. The rigid exterior holds its shape and is durable enough to last through any adventure. The Polaroid Eva comes in seven colors, so you can mix and match with your camera color or mood.
Extra protection against drops: Canboc Shockproof Case
Things bump around when you travel, and that's not good for your pricey tech tools. Cameras are especially susceptible to lens damage. The Canboc Shockproof Case fits numerous Polaroid cameras, including the Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer. The exterior is a semi-hard EVA that's also water-resistant. The inside has a shockproof padded lining that keeps your Mint from suffering damage from the drops and bumps of everyday life. The small inside pocket is just big enough for storing extra memory cards. The Canboc comes with a short detachable wrist lanyard for more comfortable transport, too. If you trek long distances and need a bag that encases your Mint in a shockproof vault, this is the one for you.
Room for a few extras: AmazonBasics Camera Case
I'm a one bag kinda gal. I pack minimally and put as much in one bag as possible. If that resonates with you, look to this camera bag from AmazonBasics. This canvas over-the-shoulder bag has enough space inside to house to your Polaroid Mint, numerous memory cards, charging cables, your phone, a passport, and small electronics. The interior is generously padded and features an adjustable divider to keep cords away from your camera's delicate lens. The shoulder strap is long and adjustable. It can also be removed and carried about with a top-sided handle. If you pack lots of gear when you go out to shoot or need one bag for vacation, this model is perfect.
Make a statement: Fintie Carry Case
There's no getting around the fact that most camera cases lack style. That's not the case with Fintie. This custom-designed case fits several Polaroid cameras, including the Mint. The shell is hard EVA, and it keeps your camera from being damaged. An inner mesh pocket is big enough for cables and small essentials. You'll also get a portable strap that makes it easy to secure this case to your backpack or use it as a handhold. Even better, the Fintie case is available in nine fun patterns for those who want to make a statement with their gear.
Disguise it in a satchel: ZLYC Canvas Camera Case
Journeying abroad or in your home country comes with risks, including those from pickpocketers. You'll keep your camera hidden in this canvas satchel look-a-like from ZLYC. It looks like a small messenger bag, but it's made for safe camera storage. There's space inside for your Mint, small electronics, cables, and travel itineraries. The attached strap is long enough to sling over your shoulder. The interior is padded and roomy and gives you easy access to your photography tools. The ZLYC bag will help you blend in as a traveler and make you look less like a tourist.
Parting thoughts
The Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer is one of our favorite instant cameras. We love its picture modes, stealthy 16-megapixel sensor, and its ability to print high-quality photos on the spot. We're big fans of cases that cradle your tech, and that's one of the many reasons we think Polaroid's official Eva Travel Case is the best case for your money. The Mint fits perfectly inside the Eva, plus you'll get a wrist lanyard and storage pocket. For globetrotters or those shooting film close to home, the Polaroid Eva offers a level of protection you can trust.
If you prefer a bag with a little extra room for accessories, I recommend the canvas Camera Case from AmazonBasics. It's built tough enough for long-distance travel and has lots of space for cables, memory cards, other electronics, and anything else you need to take with you.
If you'd prefer to blend in with the crowd and not look like a tourist, I'd go with the multi-pocket satchel from ZLYC. The canvas exterior is water-resistant, the inside spaces provide cushioned chambers for your gear, and it looks more like a messenger bag than a camera case.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Snap pro-level photos on your iPhone 8 with these amazing photography cases
Shooting with your iPhone is fun and everything, but having a photography case can seriously take your snapshots to the next level.
Remove cables with these amazing true wireless earbuds
True wireless earbuds have become super popular over the past several years. And with that come with many options including ones with super long battery life, ultra-portability, great sound quality, water resistance, and some are just really great all around.
Color your Polaroid Snap experience with these accessories
No matter what kind of photography you're into, these accessories will help you get the most out of your Polaroid Snap.