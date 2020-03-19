Best Travel Cases for your Polaroid Mint Printer iMore 2020

Instant cameras are cool and all but pocket printers take tech to the next level. With tools like the Polaroid Mint Instant Digital Pocket Printer, you don't have to load yourself down with extra devices. Instead, pocket printers take your smartphone photos and turn them into printed masterpieces. All you need to get started is the free Polaroid app and a case. Our favorite travel cases this year for the Polaroid Mint Printer cushion your device from bumps and drops while giving you an easy way to tote or store your printer.

Note: The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is about the same size as the Polaroid Mint instant camera, so cases that work for one also fit the other.

Bottom line

We do love our instant cameras! We also enjoy the freedom of shooting pics with our smartphones, something we carry daily. By putting your money toward the Polaroid Mint Printer, you can enjoy lighter pockets and high-quality printing. The Polaroid Mint Printer spits out beautiful photos direct from your smartphone. Nothing could be simpler.

As you travel from place to place, it's good to give your printer a little cushioning from bumps, dings, and spills. Our favorite travel case is the Polaroid Eva. It comes in seven colors, is rigid enough to go anywhere, and has an internal storage pocket for small accessories.

When you need a slightly larger storage bag, we recommend the Evacase. There's enough room inside for your printer, film, cables, memory cards, smartphone, and other electronics.

My favorite case for long-distance travel is this backpack from MATEIN. It's large enough for clothes, a laptop, your printer and accessories, and a whole lot more. The USB ports at the side offer a place to charge up devices while you're busy doing other things. It's brilliant!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.