Best Triple Force Friday Deals for iMore 2019
It's Triple Force Friday, and there is a lot of Star Wars stuff to buy. But alongside the new stuff, there are plenty of great existing toys, books, games, and more that are available at lower prices. Here are the best things to pick up at a discount this Triple Force Friday.
Rebel rebel: Lego Star Wars X-Wing StarfighterStaff Favorite
The classic straighter of the Rebellion is recreated here in a 731-piece set that includes the X-Wing, as well as minifigs for Luke Skywalker, Biggs Darklighter, and both of their astromech droids.
Build up the Empire: Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter
The workhorse of the Imperial star fleet is also available in Lego form, with this 519-piece set available with four minifigs, including young Imperial officer Han Solo and troopers found in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Plush Porg: Underground Toys Interactive Porg
Look: porgs are cute, and that's all there is to it. Get your own with this electronic plush, which features multiple sounds from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and flapping wings. It comes with three AA batteries.
Beautiful art: The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Take a gander at the art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in this big, beautiful art book. Covering concept to final art throughout the film, this book is a must-have for any collector of behind-the-scenes knowledge and anyone who appreciates great concept art.
End of an Era: The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
It's only a pre-order right now, but if you've picked up previous art books or just want behind-the-scenes stuff, Triple Force Friday is the time to order the art book for The Rise of Skywalker. It will be filled with concept art and more from the final film in the Skywalker Saga.
Game on: Star Wars: Armada Core Set
Take control of fleets of ships from a galaxy far, far away in the tabletop game Star Wars: Armada. Featuring miniature ships from X-Wings to Star Destroyers, this tactical tabletop game of space warfare pits the light against the dark across different eras of Star Wars.
Show your Dark Side: Kylo Ren Voice Change Mask
With this electronic mask, you can not only look like Kylo Ren but sound like him, too. The front of the mask features movie-accurate details, while the back is equipped with elastic straps to let you achieve a comfortable fit.
Build it yourself: Bandai Star Wars TIE Interceptor Model Kit
For you model builders, this 1/72-scale TIE Interceptor model makes a great addition to any shelf and includes two viewport types, a display with a laser effect, and a model pilot.
She's got it where it counts: Bandai Millennium Falcon Model Kit
Perhaps the most iconic ship in Star Wars, the Millennium Falcon is faithfully recreated in this 1/144-scale model kit, complete with a part for the rear engine effect, opening and closing hatches, and 1/144 models of Rey and Chewbacca.
Our favorites
Having always been partial to Lego, I'd recommend picking up the Lego X-Wing starfighter. It comes with Luke and Biggs minifigs, and is one of the most memorable ships in sci-fi.
Of course, if you love Star Wars but want something other than a toy, I'd encourage you to check out The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. There is some beautiful concept art in there, including preliminary looks at Ahch-To and Canto Bight. And if you love tabletop games and haven't given it a try yet, you can also pick up the core set of Star Wars: Armada at a discount.
