Best Triple Force Friday Deals for iMore 2019

It's Triple Force Friday, and there is a lot of Star Wars stuff to buy. But alongside the new stuff, there are plenty of great existing toys, books, games, and more that are available at lower prices. Here are the best things to pick up at a discount this Triple Force Friday.

Our favorites

Having always been partial to Lego, I'd recommend picking up the Lego X-Wing starfighter. It comes with Luke and Biggs minifigs, and is one of the most memorable ships in sci-fi.

Of course, if you love Star Wars but want something other than a toy, I'd encourage you to check out The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. There is some beautiful concept art in there, including preliminary looks at Ahch-To and Canto Bight. And if you love tabletop games and haven't given it a try yet, you can also pick up the core set of Star Wars: Armada at a discount.

