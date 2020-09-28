Best GoPro Hero 8 Tripods iMore 2020

The GoPro Hero 8 is the best digital camera if you want to capture extreme action on video. That's because the GoPro Hero 8 can capture 4K video at 60fps, so you don't miss a beat. But like any good digital camera, you're going to want a good GoPro Hero 8 tripod to get the best, most clear shot possible. Here are some of the best GoPro Hero 8 tripods that we've found.

Official quality: GoPro Shorty Mini Extension Pole Tripod

The GoPro Shorty Mini is the official GoPro tripod, and it's small enough to go with you everywhere. This tripod fits all GoPro cameras, including the Hero 8, and extends up to 8.9-inches for the perfect shot.

3, 2, 1, action!: Joby GorillaPod Action Video Tripod

GoPros are best for capturing action shots, and the Joby GorillaPod for Action Video Tripod helps you accomplish just that. The flexible legs can wrap around anywhere, so you can set your Hero 8 in unconventional angles for the best video, anytime, anywhere. The mount can also tilt 90-degrees and pan a full 360-degrees.

Reach even farther: GoPro Fusion Grip

While the Shorty Mini is great for travel, it may not offer enough reach. The GoPro Fusion Grip extends from 9-inches to a full 22-inches, giving you the best range if that's what you need. The Fusion Grip works as a camera grip, extension pole, or tripod.

Great value: CamKix Premium 3-in-1 Tripod and Grip

The CamKix Premium Tripod works wonderfully and is not costly at all. You can use this as a handgrip for your Hero 8, or just use it as a tripod with the ball socket mount that can rotate 180-degrees. The rubber feet ensure that it doesn't move on surfaces.

Go on, flex it!: UBeesize Tripod S

If you want a flexible tripod like the GorillaPod, but at a more affordable price point, the UBeesize Tripod S is great. The flexible legs can wrap around pretty much anything, and the feet are rubberized so it doesn't move. It's durable, stable, and offers a good height for any photo or video you take with GoPro Hero 8.

Grab on and don't let go: Fotopro Flexible Camera Tripod

Another good budget alternative to GorillaPod is the Fotopro Flexible Camera Tripod. You can find flexible rubber legs that will wrap around anything, and the rubberized feet prevent skidding on surfaces. The ball head mount is universal for all cameras, and it's also waterproof and anti-crack, so it's going to last.

All-in-one: GoPro 3-Way Grip

If price isn't an issue, and you want an official grip that does everything, the 3-Way Grip from GoPro is the way to go. You can use it as a camera grip, extension arm, or just as a tripod. It's small at 7.5-inches, but extends out to 20-inches and gives you the best possible range of possible shots.

Fold it all the way: Smatree 3 Way Foldable Pole

Smatree provides a good middle-ground option for those who want a lot of possibilities from a tripod mount. This pole not only features a tripod base, but you can also use it as a grip, as well as a stabilizing extension pole. It has multiple folding points to help you get the best possible angle for your shot.

Professional carry: Regetek Travel Camera Tripod

The Regetek kit is all you need for a professional shooting session with your GoPro Hero 8. The tripod starts at 22-inches but extends all the way out to 63-inches, enough for any situation. The pan and tilt head gives you 360-degrees of rotation, built-in bubble view levels, and a 180-degree tilt handle. Everything folds down neatly so you can carry it in the provided carry case.

Get the perfect shot with a good GoPro Hero 8 tripod

You'll want to pick up one of these great GoPro Hero 8 tripods to keep your camera stable and get cool photos and videos. They will also come in handy if you want to use your GoPro Hero8 as a Mac webcam for your Zoom meetings too! And the tripods will pair nicely with some GoPro Accessory Kits if you want to go all out.

If you want some recommendations, I would go with the GoPro Shorty Mini, because it's small and compact enough to take with you wherever you go. It may be small, but it can still extend a bit and help you capture something beautiful. Another good option is the Joby GorillaPod, simply because you can wrap it around anything for unique perspectives while freeing up your hands. And if you need something a little more, then the GoPro 3-Way Grip is super versatile, as long as you aren't bothered by the high price tag.

