Best GoPro Hero 8 Tripods iMore 2020

The GoPro Hero 8 is the best digital camera if you want to capture extreme action on video. That's because the GoPro Hero 8 can capture 4K video at 60fps, so you don't miss a beat. But like any good digital camera, you're going to want a good GoPro Hero 8 tripod to get the best, most clear shot possible. Here are some of the best GoPro Hero 8 tripods that we've found.

Get the perfect shot with a good GoPro Hero 8 tripod

You'll want to pick up one of these great GoPro Hero 8 tripods to keep your camera stable and get cool photos and videos. They will also come in handy if you want to use your GoPro Hero8 as a Mac webcam for your Zoom meetings too! And the tripods will pair nicely with some GoPro Accessory Kits if you want to go all out.

If you want some recommendations, I would go with the GoPro Shorty Mini, because it's small and compact enough to take with you wherever you go. It may be small, but it can still extend a bit and help you capture something beautiful. Another good option is the Joby GorillaPod, simply because you can wrap it around anything for unique perspectives while freeing up your hands. And if you need something a little more, then the GoPro 3-Way Grip is super versatile, as long as you aren't bothered by the high price tag.