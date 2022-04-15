Best USB-C-to-Lightning cables iMore 2022

A USB-C-to-Lightning cable comes with newer iPhone models, and it is a convenient piece of tech to have. It's worth having a couple on hand. You can use it to sync or charge your iPhone from your MacBook or iPad Pro. You can also use it to fast-charge your iPhone with a USB-C power adapter. Here are some of the best USB-C-to-Lightning cables around.

Which of the best USB-C-to-Lightning cables should you choose?

For your precious iPhone 13 or any other model, we recommend using Apple's own USB-C to Lightning cable, of course. Apple stands behind its products, and you can trust that Apple's cable won't ever damage your devices. Plus, you know Apple's own cable will be great when you want to fast-charge your iPhone.

If you want to save a few bucks going third-party, be sure to look for the Apple stamp of approval: the MFi certification badge. MFi stands for "made for iPhone/iPad/iPod." I'd never buy a cable without that badge, as an uncertified cable could potentially damage your device.

The AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cables would be my third-party pick because I like the price. This one comes in several colors and sizes so you're sure to find the exact cable you need. Plus, the braided nylon means extra durability.

