Best USB-C-to-Lightning cables iMore 2022
A USB-C-to-Lightning cable comes with newer iPhone models, and it is a convenient piece of tech to have. It's worth having a couple on hand. You can use it to sync or charge your iPhone from your MacBook or iPad Pro. You can also use it to fast-charge your iPhone with a USB-C power adapter. Here are some of the best USB-C-to-Lightning cables around.
- Straight from the source: Apple USB-C to Lighting Cable
- Premium: NATIVE UNION Belt Cable USB-C to Lightning
- One cable does it all: InCharge 6 Max Six-in-One Cable
- Fast charging: UGREEN USB-C to Lightning Cable
- You have choices: AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cable
- Two-pack: Spigen DuraSync USB C to Lightning Cable
Straight from the source: Apple USB-C to Lighting CableStaff Pick
Safely connect your iPad, iPhone, or iPod with this Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable. This particular cable is durable and comes in one-meter (3.3-foot) and two-meter (6.6-foot) lengths, and you can trust it to connect your Apple devices.
Premium: NATIVE UNION Belt Cable USB-C to Lightning
This ultra-strong reinforced braided cable is MFi-certified and six times more durable than standard cables. It measures four feet in length and comes in fun colors like Cosmos, rose, and Zebra.
One cable does it all: InCharge 6 Max Six-in-One Cable
If you don't want to carry around a bunch of cables, just pick up this one. One end converts from USB-A to USB-C; the other from USB-C to Lightning plus Micro USB. One and done!
Fast charging: UGREEN USB-C to Lightning Cable
This three-foot-long MFi-certified cable is made for both data transfer and fast charging. It's been tested for over 15,000 bends and has over-voltage protection. Choose from three different lengths ranging from one to three meters (roughly three feet to nine feet).
You have choices: AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cable
This rugged braided MFi-certified cable has a copper core reinforced with Kevlar, plus it comes in a variety of different colors and sizes. It goes to show that you don't have to spend a ton to get a durable, MFi-certified cable.
Two-pack: Spigen DuraSync USB C to Lightning Cable
You get two MFi-certified fast-charging cables, each measuring three feet long. The cables' UltraFlex Technology withstands excess bending. Choose from black or white.
Which of the best USB-C-to-Lightning cables should you choose?
For your precious iPhone 13 or any other model, we recommend using Apple's own USB-C to Lightning cable, of course. Apple stands behind its products, and you can trust that Apple's cable won't ever damage your devices. Plus, you know Apple's own cable will be great when you want to fast-charge your iPhone.
If you want to save a few bucks going third-party, be sure to look for the Apple stamp of approval: the MFi certification badge. MFi stands for "made for iPhone/iPad/iPod." I'd never buy a cable without that badge, as an uncertified cable could potentially damage your device.
The AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cables would be my third-party pick because I like the price. This one comes in several colors and sizes so you're sure to find the exact cable you need. Plus, the braided nylon means extra durability.
If you're searching for another way to charge up your devices, be sure to check out some of the best MagSafe chargers available as well as the best iPhone wall chargers.
