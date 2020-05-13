Best USB-C-to-Lightning cables iMore 2020

A USB-C-to-Lightning cable may not come with your iPhone, but it is a convenient piece of tech to have. You can use it to sync or charge your iPhone from your MacBook or iPad Pro. You can also use it to fast-charge your iPhone with a USB-C power adapter. Here are some of the best USB-C-to-Lightning cables around.

Which should you choose?

We recommend using Apple's own USB-C to Lightning cable, of course. Apple stands behind its products, and you can trust that Apple's cable won't ever damage your devices.

If you want to save a few bucks going third party, be sure to look for the Apple stamp of approval: the MFi certification badge. MFi stands for "made for iPhone/iPad/iPod". I'd never buy a cable without that badge, as an uncertified cable could potentially damage your devices.

The AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cables would be my third-party pick because I like choices. This one comes in five different colors and four sizes ranging from just four inches to a whopping ten feet.