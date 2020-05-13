Best USB-C-to-Lightning cables iMore 2020
A USB-C-to-Lightning cable may not come with your iPhone, but it is a convenient piece of tech to have. You can use it to sync or charge your iPhone from your MacBook or iPad Pro. You can also use it to fast-charge your iPhone with a USB-C power adapter. Here are some of the best USB-C-to-Lightning cables around.
- Straight from the source: Apple USB-C to Lighting Cable
- Durable: USB C to Lightning Cable RAVPower
- Premium: NATIVE UNION Belt Cable USB-C to Lightning
- Best value: AUKEY USB-C to Lightning Cable
- Fast charging: UGREEN USB-C to Lightning Cable
- You have choices: AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cable
- Two-pack: Spigen DuraSync USB C to Lightning Cable
Straight from the source: Apple USB-C to Lighting CableStaff Pick
Safely connect your iPad, iPhone, or iPod with this Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable. This particular cable is durable, comes in one-meter (3.3-foot), and two-meter (6.6-foot) lengths, and you can trust it to connect your Apple devices.
Durable: USB C to Lightning Cable RAVPower
This MFi-certified cable has been laboratory tested to withstand over 30,000 bends. Sync, charge, or fast-charge your iPhone with this cable, available in Black or White. Choose the three-foot or six-foot size.
Premium: NATIVE UNION Belt Cable USB-C to Lightning
This ultra-strong reinforced braided cable is MFi-certified and six times more durable than standard cables. It measures four feet in length and comes in three fun colors: Cosmos, Rose, and Zebra.
Best value: AUKEY USB-C to Lightning Cable
This well-priced 6.6-foot long cable is MFi-certified. It's designed for fast charging and reliable data charging, and the tough braided nylon cable has aramid fiber support cores for extra durability.
Fast charging: UGREEN USB-C to Lightning Cable
This three-foot long MFi-certified cable is made for both data transfer and fast charging. It's been tested for over 15,000 bends and has over-voltage protection. Choose from two colors: Midnight Green and Grey.
You have choices: AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cable
This durable braided MFi-certified cable has a copper core reinforced with Kevlar, plus it comes in five different colors, including Red, Gold, Dark Gray, Rose Gold, and Silver. It comes in a variety of lengths: a tiny and portable four-inch cable, three feet, six feet, and an extra-long ten-foot size.
Two-pack: Spigen DuraSync USB C to Lightning Cable
You get two MFi-certified fast-charging cables, each measuring three feet long. The cables' UltraFlex Technology withstands excess bending. Choose from Black or White.
Which should you choose?
We recommend using Apple's own USB-C to Lightning cable, of course. Apple stands behind its products, and you can trust that Apple's cable won't ever damage your devices.
If you want to save a few bucks going third party, be sure to look for the Apple stamp of approval: the MFi certification badge. MFi stands for "made for iPhone/iPad/iPod". I'd never buy a cable without that badge, as an uncertified cable could potentially damage your devices.
The AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cables would be my third-party pick because I like choices. This one comes in five different colors and four sizes ranging from just four inches to a whopping ten feet.
