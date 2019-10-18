Best Vlogging Cameras iMore 2019

Anyone in the digital space knows that good content is king. Unlike text, creating visual content is quite demanding. Quality videos and images have the power to attract and keep your target audience engaged. As a vlogger keen on building your food, travel, fashion, or tech brand, you ought to invest in a good vlogging camera. The camera you settle on depends on the environment and the type of content you create. To ease your search, we have put together a list of the best vlogging cameras available today.

Our top picks

Vlogging brings even the smallest concepts to life. If you are going to put your emotions, family vacation, lifestyle, skills, your face, or even voice on display, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II won't let you down. With its 1.0 inch, 20.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor, a powerful DIGIC 7 Image Processor, a 4.2x Optical Zoom lens, a tilt, and a touch display, the camera creates HD images and videos. Even better, the camera's compact design makes it ideal for travel.

The GoPro Hero 7 Black is a perfect fit for vlogging extreme sports and thrilling adventures. Be it snorkeling, off-road bike rides, and all other action-filled events. The camera is waterproof and has inbuilt HyperSmooth Video Stabilization for quality footage in extreme conditions. Also, the camera has unlimited mounting options.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.