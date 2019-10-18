Best Vlogging Cameras iMore 2019
Anyone in the digital space knows that good content is king. Unlike text, creating visual content is quite demanding. Quality videos and images have the power to attract and keep your target audience engaged. As a vlogger keen on building your food, travel, fashion, or tech brand, you ought to invest in a good vlogging camera. The camera you settle on depends on the environment and the type of content you create. To ease your search, we have put together a list of the best vlogging cameras available today.
- Compact performer: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
- Waterproof: GoPro Hero 7 Black
- Best for begginers: Kicteck Video Camera Camcorder
- Snap and share: Sony RX100 Digital Camera
- Interchangable lens: Sony Alpha a6400 Mirrorless Camera
- Point and shoot: PANASONIC LUMIX ZS100 4K
- Optical ingenuity: Nikon COOLPIX P1000
- Mirrorless camera: Fujifilm X-T30 Digital Camera
- Best value: PANASONIC LUMIX FZ80
Compact performer: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark IIStaff Favorite
The G7 X is a member of the Canon PowerShot G-Series. The camera features a compact design with unequivocal performance. Its 1.0-inch, 20.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor balances the amount of light collected for stunning images and videos. It can shoot continuously up to 8fps in RAW, JPEG, and RAW+JPEG mode. The camera's DIGIC 7 Image Processor keeps your subject in focus throughout the shoot, thanks to its detection and tracking capabilities.
Waterproof: GoPro Hero 7 Black
Creating adrenaline-fueled or action-packed vlogs requires a tough camera. The GoPro allows you to go hands-free while shooting with a voice command feature. The video stabilization function anticipates your movements and corrects camera shake so that you create smooth footage. With unlimited mounting options, this camera creates shots in 4K at 60 fps and in HD 1080P at 120 fps; Quite impressive for a small camera.
Best for begginers: Kicteck Video Camera Camcorder
For beginners, this camera packs attractive features without denting your pocket. It's LCD screen rotates up to 270 degrees while capturing images and videos in JPEG and AVI formats, respectively. The camera comes with extra rechargeable batteries, and you can charge it while shooting. Even better, you can pause and continue shooting in the same format without restarting a new file. It's is small and light for easy portability.
Snap and share: Sony RX100 Digital Camera
Inbuilt Wi-Fi and NFC facilitate the wireless transfer of images and videos to select televisions, phones, and computers. The camera offers a range of autofocus and manual focus adjustments, allowing you to track your subject throughout the shoot. Built with a ZEISS lens, electronic viewfinder, and a super-fast processor, it has wide shooting angles and creates stunning images even in low-light. It is sold separately or bundled as a vlogger's kit.
Interchangable lens: Sony Alpha a6400 Mirrorless Camera
This is a mid-range mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP APS-C sensor. It's most outstanding feature is the Auto Focus system. The camera has realtime AF at 0.02 seconds, realtime eye AF, and object tracking. It's LCD touch screen tilts up to 180 degrees, and the touch panel offers a range of image and video adjustments. Also, it's Wi-Fi enabled for smooth file transfer. Since the camera's lens is interchangeable, it's sold as a body only or body plus lens.
Point and shoot: PANASONIC LUMIX ZS100 4K
The Lumix is a light but superb camera. It features a LEICA 10x zoom lens that captures videos and photos in 4K. Unlike other cameras, the Lumix has a post focus function that allows you to refocus images after shooting. When shooting under intense sunlight, the inbuilt live viewfinder makes it easy to view and shoot a frame. The 1-inch 20.1-megapixel MOS sensor adds clarity and vibrancy to night and low-light shots.
Optical ingenuity: Nikon COOLPIX P1000
With a 3000mm zoom lens, the Nikon Coolpix redefines astrophotography and how to capture fast-moving subjects. This camera has a dual detect optical vibration reduction feature to stabilize any amplified vertical or horizontal camera movements. The camera's design makes its external controls like switching between AF and MF, snapback subject acquisition, or white balance easy to operate. Also, it supports various remote control functions.
Mirrorless camera: Fujifilm X-T30 Digital Camera
Regardless of your vlogging level, this camera will meet your content creation needs. Featuring a 26.1MP APS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 Quad-Core CPU, the camera takes the guesswork out of image and video quality. The eye and face detection function's accuracy has been doubled for accurate tracking of moving objects. Besides, when shooting in a crowd, the face select feature on the touchscreen display allows you to focus on a single face.
Best value: PANASONIC LUMIX FZ80
A decent camera for its price, the LUMIX FZ80 has a long zoom 1200mm LUMIX DC VARIO lens with a 20mm viewing angle. Combining a 3.1'' display and a high-resolution viewfinder, the camera captures files in 4K. For added creative freedom, you can select a focus area post shoot or use the focus stacking function to focus on several parts of the photo. The camera has an ergonomic handgrip and ideal for shooting fast-paced scenes and subjects.
Our top picks
Vlogging brings even the smallest concepts to life. If you are going to put your emotions, family vacation, lifestyle, skills, your face, or even voice on display, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II won't let you down. With its 1.0 inch, 20.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor, a powerful DIGIC 7 Image Processor, a 4.2x Optical Zoom lens, a tilt, and a touch display, the camera creates HD images and videos. Even better, the camera's compact design makes it ideal for travel.
The GoPro Hero 7 Black is a perfect fit for vlogging extreme sports and thrilling adventures. Be it snorkeling, off-road bike rides, and all other action-filled events. The camera is waterproof and has inbuilt HyperSmooth Video Stabilization for quality footage in extreme conditions. Also, the camera has unlimited mounting options.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A mirrorless camera will make your perfect shot even better
So you’re on the hunt for a mirrorless camera: where do you start?!
Your iPhone 11 Pro is naked — protect it with one of these cases
The iPhone 11 Pro may have just been announced, but there are already cases ready to go.
Keep your Apple Watch Series 4 safe with these great cases
You’ve got a gorgeous new watch; snag a case to keep it pristine.