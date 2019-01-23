When you're heading out on a long trip, particularly overseas, you're going to need a way to keep all of your essential travel documents, credit cards, and cash safe. To do this, you'll want to look into travel wallets, which are purpose-built for keeping your travel essentials safe. Here are some great options to get you started on your search.
For the whole family
Zero Grid Travel Wallet
This travel wallet holds everything for your whole traveling family, including 6 passports, 4-10 cards, travel documents, and tickets. Features material that protects against RFID skimming to protect your personal info.
Neat and tidy
NeatPack RFID Travel Wallet
NeatPack's travel wallet protects against RFID intrusion, holds a couple of passports, cash, and cards, and even has space for your phone. It also features reflective strips on the exterior so it's easy to spot in low light.
A little luxurious
Bellroy Travel Wallet
Hold your passport, tickets, cash, and cards in this handsome, RFID-protected leather wallet from Bellroy. There's even a pen holder with an included micro-pen in case you need to jot down a quick note.
Colorful protection
Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet
This travel wallet holds on to two to three passports, as well as your tickets, cards, and cash, all while protecting your cards and passports from RFID skimming. It's also available in a vast selection of colors and patterns.
Keep it all on you
Venture 4th Travel Neck Wallet
Keep all of your essential travel documents, credit cards, cash phone, and headphones together and in your sight at all times with Venture 4th's travel wallet. It hangs around your neck, and, like the rest, is protected against RFID intrusion. Available in black, beige, brown, gray, green, and silver.
If you're headed off on an extended trip, a travel wallet should be at the top of your to-get list, particularly if you're headed overseas. If I was picking one up, I'd have to go with the NeatPack RFID Travel Wallet. Not only does it have enough space to hold everything from my passport to my phone, but it's also easy to spot thanks to its reflective strips, and made from a water-resistant and durable polyester to protect it from the elements.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.