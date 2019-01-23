When you're heading out on a long trip, particularly overseas, you're going to need a way to keep all of your essential travel documents, credit cards, and cash safe. To do this, you'll want to look into travel wallets, which are purpose-built for keeping your travel essentials safe. Here are some great options to get you started on your search.

If you're headed off on an extended trip, a travel wallet should be at the top of your to-get list, particularly if you're headed overseas. If I was picking one up, I'd have to go with the NeatPack RFID Travel Wallet. Not only does it have enough space to hold everything from my passport to my phone, but it's also easy to spot thanks to its reflective strips, and made from a water-resistant and durable polyester to protect it from the elements.

