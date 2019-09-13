Best Water Shoes iMore 2019

Who doesn't love making a splash? We love playing in the water and know it's essential to have a great water shoe to wear during all your favorite water activities. Comfort, cushion, style, and versatility are all contributing factors to this list of the very best water shoes and why you'll dig them.

Zhuanglin makes these shoes for both men and women. They are made with a lightweight mesh and a midfoot webbing system for breathability and an adaptive, supportive fit. Their soft cushioning, breathable outsole, and articulated flex grooves offer the wearer plush comfort and a natural range of motion. They also feature a ComforDry sock liner that delivers optimum cushioning and a drier, healthier shoe environment. These aqua-mesh, quick-drying, slip-on shoes can be worn on all of your water adventures, giving you the best performance and feel overall. On the downside, these shoes can run big, so consider sizing down when ordering. Also, users have reported that these shoes don't have great support and that they don't work well in the sand. Pros: 90% fabric for breathability

Water grip outsole for traction

ComforDry sock liner Cons: Run big

Support isn't great

Not great in sand

These budget-friendly, unisex, rubber-soled water shoes come in a vast assortment of colors and fun patterns for the whole family. Their smooth neck design prevents chafing, and the easy slip-on aspect makes for a comfortable wearing experience. These feature a rubber outsole to protect your feet while you play in the water and their versatility enables you to wear them to every water adventure. Some users report inconsistent sizing and that these shoes aren't very durable and aren't built for long-term use. Pros: Huge assortment of colors & patterns

Very budget-friendly

Rubber sole for protection Cons: Inconsistent sizing

Not very durable

Best Sport: Z-joyee Water Sport Shoes

These unisex water shoes are made of stretchy, breathable, ultra-lightweight lycra fabric for fast draining. They also have cross ventilation so you can enjoy a barefoot feeling no matter what activity you do. The EVA insole is comfortable, soft, and quick-drying. The rubber outsole with anti-skid design offers a secure grip, and the softness of the outsole makes for easy folding for packing, making this shoe very travel-friendly. Some wearers have reported inconsistent sizing and that these shoes aren't incredibly durable. However, at this price, purchasing them every so often won't break the bank. Pros: Barefoot feel

Made of quick-drying lycra fabric

Rubber anti-skid outsole

Travel-friendly Cons: Inconsistent sizing

Not super durable

Best Men's Versatility: KEEN Men's Newport H2 Sandal

Guys looking for water-specific versatility can't go wrong with these. The Newport from KEEN feature a fashionable, secure, fit-strap design. They adjust for a customized, comfortable fit so you can wear them in and out of the water. The rubber outsole showcases a multi-directional lug pattern and razor siping for traction over wet and dry surfaces. The cushy footbed conforms to your foot's shape for personalized comfort, and they even have Cleansport NXT technology for natural odor control. You must break these shoes in, they get more comfortable and conform to your feet as time goes on. Wearers also have reported some durability issues. Pros: Versatile

Rubber outsole

Personalized fit Cons: Must break-in

Durability issues

Best Women's Versatility: Teva Women's Tirra Sandal

This Teva Tirra sandal is ladies' choice when it comes to versatile, water shoes. This shoe was designed specifically for a woman's foot to provide unmatched comfort and performance in the water. With its unmistakably feminine strap configuration and multiple adjustment options for a secure fit, the Tirra can tackle any activity with ladylike grace. The rubber outsole offers an uncompromised grip, and a water-channeling lug pattern helps to maintain solid footing. Some users report issues with the Velcro straps when wet and that the ankle strap placement is uncomfortable. Overall, these are highly rated, and luckily, Amazon is great with returns. So, if they don't work for your feet, you can always send them back. Pros: Versatile

Huge assortment of colors

Rubber sole

100% textile Cons: Velcro straps

Strap placement uncomfortable for some