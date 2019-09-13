Best Water Shoes iMore 2019
Who doesn't love making a splash? We love playing in the water and know it's essential to have a great water shoe to wear during all your favorite water activities. Comfort, cushion, style, and versatility are all contributing factors to this list of the very best water shoes and why you'll dig them.
- Best Overall: Zhuanglin Quick Drying Aqua Shoes
- Best Budget: VIFUUR Barefoot Quick-Dry Aqua Socks
- Best Sport: Z-joyee Water Sport Shoes
- Best Men's Versatility: KEEN Men's Newport H2 Sandal
- Best Women's Versatility: Teva Women's Tirra Sandal
Best Overall: Zhuanglin Quick Drying Aqua Shoes
Zhuanglin makes these shoes for both men and women. They are made with a lightweight mesh and a midfoot webbing system for breathability and an adaptive, supportive fit. Their soft cushioning, breathable outsole, and articulated flex grooves offer the wearer plush comfort and a natural range of motion. They also feature a ComforDry sock liner that delivers optimum cushioning and a drier, healthier shoe environment. These aqua-mesh, quick-drying, slip-on shoes can be worn on all of your water adventures, giving you the best performance and feel overall.
On the downside, these shoes can run big, so consider sizing down when ordering. Also, users have reported that these shoes don't have great support and that they don't work well in the sand.
Pros:
- 90% fabric for breathability
- Water grip outsole for traction
- ComforDry sock liner
Cons:
- Run big
- Support isn't great
- Not great in sand
Best Overall
Zhuanglin Quick Drying Aqua Shoes
All around fave
These shoes are slip-on, quick-drying, and made of 90% fabric for breathability. They feature a water grip outsole for traction and a ComforDry sock liner.
Best Budget: VIFUUR Barefoot Quick-Dry Aqua Socks
These budget-friendly, unisex, rubber-soled water shoes come in a vast assortment of colors and fun patterns for the whole family. Their smooth neck design prevents chafing, and the easy slip-on aspect makes for a comfortable wearing experience. These feature a rubber outsole to protect your feet while you play in the water and their versatility enables you to wear them to every water adventure.
Some users report inconsistent sizing and that these shoes aren't very durable and aren't built for long-term use.
Pros:
- Huge assortment of colors & patterns
- Very budget-friendly
- Rubber sole for protection
Cons:
- Inconsistent sizing
- Not very durable
Best Budget
VIFUUR Barefoot Quick-Dry Aqua Socks
Won't break the bank
These shoes are slip-on, quick-drying, and made of 90% fabric for breathability. They feature a water grip outsole for traction and a ComforDry sock liner.
Best Sport: Z-joyee Water Sport Shoes
These unisex water shoes are made of stretchy, breathable, ultra-lightweight lycra fabric for fast draining. They also have cross ventilation so you can enjoy a barefoot feeling no matter what activity you do. The EVA insole is comfortable, soft, and quick-drying. The rubber outsole with anti-skid design offers a secure grip, and the softness of the outsole makes for easy folding for packing, making this shoe very travel-friendly.
Some wearers have reported inconsistent sizing and that these shoes aren't incredibly durable. However, at this price, purchasing them every so often won't break the bank.
Pros:
- Barefoot feel
- Made of quick-drying lycra fabric
- Rubber anti-skid outsole
- Travel-friendly
Cons:
- Inconsistent sizing
- Not super durable
Best Sport
Z-joyee Water Sport Shoes
Sporty
Unisex, Lycra, sport water shoes made with a soft, anti-skid outsole for traction and endless packing abilities.
Best Men's Versatility: KEEN Men's Newport H2 Sandal
Guys looking for water-specific versatility can't go wrong with these. The Newport from KEEN feature a fashionable, secure, fit-strap design. They adjust for a customized, comfortable fit so you can wear them in and out of the water. The rubber outsole showcases a multi-directional lug pattern and razor siping for traction over wet and dry surfaces. The cushy footbed conforms to your foot's shape for personalized comfort, and they even have Cleansport NXT technology for natural odor control.
You must break these shoes in, they get more comfortable and conform to your feet as time goes on. Wearers also have reported some durability issues.
Pros:
- Versatile
- Rubber outsole
- Personalized fit
Cons:
- Must break-in
- Durability issues
Best Men's Versatility
KEEN Men's Newport H2 Sandal
For the fellas
Versatile shoes for men designed for wet and dry terrain. They feature a rubber outsole and a cushy, customized fit.
Best Women's Versatility: Teva Women's Tirra Sandal
This Teva Tirra sandal is ladies' choice when it comes to versatile, water shoes. This shoe was designed specifically for a woman's foot to provide unmatched comfort and performance in the water. With its unmistakably feminine strap configuration and multiple adjustment options for a secure fit, the Tirra can tackle any activity with ladylike grace. The rubber outsole offers an uncompromised grip, and a water-channeling lug pattern helps to maintain solid footing.
Some users report issues with the Velcro straps when wet and that the ankle strap placement is uncomfortable. Overall, these are highly rated, and luckily, Amazon is great with returns. So, if they don't work for your feet, you can always send them back.
Pros:
- Versatile
- Huge assortment of colors
- Rubber sole
- 100% textile
Cons:
- Velcro straps
- Strap placement uncomfortable for some
Best Women's Versatility
Teva Women's Tirra Sandal
Ladies choice
Versatile, 100% textile, rubber-soled ladies' water shoes. These featured a rubber outsole and a water channeling lug pattern for an unmatched grip.
Bottom line
To sum it up, we understand the need to wrap your feet in quality footwear explicitly designed for the water. We've done the research and feel that the Zhuanglin Women's Quick Drying Aqua Shoes, and the Zhuanglin Men's Quick Drying Aqua Shoes are the best overall. They are a great value, highly rated, and are made with a lightweight mesh and a midfoot webbing system for breathability and an adaptive, supportive fit.
They are stylish, versatile, and come in a variety of different colors for both men and women so you can pick the best aesthetic for you. They also have a ComforDry sock liner that delivers optimum cushioning and a drier, healthier shoe environment. These quick-drying, mesh, aqua shoes will enable you to rock out on land or in the water and offer the best of the best when it comes to performance and wear overall.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Looking for a woven band for you Charge 3? Here are the best.
Why go for a woven band? Well they’re comfortable, reliable, easy to clean, work with a variety of outfits, are perfect for the office or a workout… Shall we go on?
What are the best keto-friendly protein bars?
These are the most nutrient-dense, keto-friendly protein bars for the low carb lifestyle.
Add style to your Fitbit Charge 3 with these leather bands
Picking out the perfect band for your Fitbit Charge 3 can be tough, but with so many incredible leather options out there, it’s worth it to take a peek at our list!