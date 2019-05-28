Apple has introduced its seventh-generation iPod touch, complete with a new processor, to run more advanced iOS features than previous models. But though it has that new processor on the inside, on the outside it's the same size as the previous two iPod touch models, meaning that cases for those iPods, including waterproof cases, will fit the new iPod touch 7 just fine.

Protecting your iOS devices is important, and just because the iPod touch is less expensive than an iPhone or iPad doesn't mean it's in any less need of protection. For defense against water and other hazards, check out the Lifeproof FRĒ. Lifeproof is a trusted name in iPhone protection for a reason, and the FRĒ will keep your iPod touch safe not only from water, but scratches and dust.

If you want something less expense that's still going to offer solid water resistance for your iPod touch, check out the Eazewell Ultra Slim water resistant case.

