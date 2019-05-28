Apple has introduced its seventh-generation iPod touch, complete with a new processor, to run more advanced iOS features than previous models. But though it has that new processor on the inside, on the outside it's the same size as the previous two iPod touch models, meaning that cases for those iPods, including waterproof cases, will fit the new iPod touch 7 just fine.
Total protection: Lifeproof FRĒStaff Favorite
Lifeproof is one of the top names in cases for iOS devices, and the FRĒ case is a great choice if you want to both totally protect your iPod touch and still see it's beautiful color. The FRĒ has built in scratch and drop protection, as well as water resistance up to two meters (6.6 feet).
Colorful safety: Meritcase Waterproof Case
Waterproof up to two meters, this case features silicone covers for the iPod's Lightning port and headphone jack, and protects against scratches and drops up to two meters, as well as liquid submersion. The case includes a kickstand that lets you set up .
Crystal clear protection: Re-sport Protective Case
Another case with water resistance up to two meters, the Re-sport iPod touch case offers full protection against water and dust with its IP68 rating. The clear back panel of the case allows you to see your iPod touch in all of its colorful glory.
Keeps everything out: Meritcase Knight
Another product from Meritcase, the Knight case offers full protection against dust and dirt, as well as up to two meters of water. Your iPod touch will be safe from drops, too. Features a flip-down latch to protect the Lightning port, and a screw-in cover for the headphone jack, as well as a kickstand.
Fully shielded: Besinpo Waterproof case
Besinpo's case keeps your iPod touch safe from dust, as well as submersion in up to two meters of water for up to 30 minutes. The back is transparent so you can admire whichever beautiful color of iPod touch you picked out.
Affordable defense: Eazewell Ultra Slim Waterproof Case
Just because it's cheap doesn't mean it can't protect your iPhone. This colorful case defends against dust, sand, water, and even frost, and it's easy to both install your iPhone into and extricate your iPhone from.
If you want our recommendation
Protecting your iOS devices is important, and just because the iPod touch is less expensive than an iPhone or iPad doesn't mean it's in any less need of protection. For defense against water and other hazards, check out the Lifeproof FRĒ. Lifeproof is a trusted name in iPhone protection for a reason, and the FRĒ will keep your iPod touch safe not only from water, but scratches and dust.
If you want something less expense that's still going to offer solid water resistance for your iPod touch, check out the Eazewell Ultra Slim water resistant case.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.