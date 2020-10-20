Best Webcam Tripod iMore 2020
In a world where any teenager can become one of social media's top influencers, the webcam is such a popular accessory. It doesn't do much good when it's attached to the top of a monitor, however, if you're trying to make videos of different places and activities. A portable webcam tripod opens up endless possibilities when it comes to filming endeavors. We've put together this list of the best webcam tripods, and many of these will also work with an iPhone.
- Simple and easy: Mama Win Mini Webcam Tripod
- Flexxy filming: Smatree Flexible Jaws
- Lighting included: NexiGo Webcam Lighting Stand
- Small and compact: LarmTek Webcam Stand
- Great for smartphones: qubo Mini Tripod
- Pocket size: MOUNTDOG Portable Webcam Tripod
- Magnet mount: Forevercam Magnetic Camera Mount and Stand
- Most versatile: Smatree 3-Way Foldable Monopod
Simple and easy: Mama Win Mini Webcam TripodStaff Pick
The Mama Win Tripod is a small, straightforward tripod that will work with any small camera, webcam, or smartphone adapter to film your videos when and where you need them. It's built with a mini ball head so you can turn, tilt, and twist it in different directions without sacrificing stability. For the price, this is an excellent accessory for your webcam.
Flexxy filming: Smatree Flexible Jaws
Smatree is a reliable brand for quality camera accessories. Their flexible gooseneck webcam stand is a veratile accessory that you can adapt to fit the situation. The flexible neck can be turned, twisted, and wrapped around objects to achieve the perfect angle. It can be used almost anywhere!
Lighting included: NexiGo Webcam Lighting Stand
NexiGo offers another flexible webcam stand, this one with its own lighting! The NexiGo features two gooseneck arms, one for the webcam and the other for a built-in ring light. It's two for one!
Small and compact: LarmTek Webcam Stand
This little tripod from LarmTek is super portable and easy to use. It folds up into a compact bar when not in use, but folds out in seconds when you're ready to film. This is great for making videos on the go.
Great for smartphones: qubo Mini Tripod
The qubo Mini Tripod works with any small camera, but it comes with special attachments just for smartphones. The versatile little stand will work with webcams, GoPro, smartphones, and traditional cameras. The tripod can be positioned anywhere between 5 and 11.7 inches tall.
Pocket size: MOUNTDOG Portable Webcam Tripod
Mountdog offers this teensy tripod that holds a webcam or smartphone at six inches height for filming. The collapsible design allows you to fold it down into a compact rod that will easily fit into a pocket or small bag.
Magnet mount: Forevercam Magnetic Camera Mount and Stand
Although it's not exactly a tripod, this magnetic mount from Forevercam offers some unique possibilities due to its industrial-strength magnetic foot. This makes it useful when you want to affix your webcam to a metal surface such as your car or refrigerator.
Most versatile: Smatree 3-Way Foldable Monopod
There's so many ways to use the Smatree Monopod. It works as a tripod, flexible stand, or even a selfie stick! Fold it, stand it, or bend it into a variety of configurations to suit your filming needs. The flexible ball head also makes it possible to twist and tilt the webcam in any direction.
Bottom Line
Webcams and camera phones can be used in so many creative ways now, whether you're taking Zoom calls or filming a cooking tutorial. Make the most out of any little camera with a convenient tripod stand, like the Mama Win Webcam Tripod. This one is simple and easy to use with a very attractive price point.
For a more versatile experience, try the Smatree Monopod that can be folded into a variety of different positions and configurations to fit the situation at hand. Regardless, any of these best webcam tripods will make a big difference in the way you take video.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hit the road with a new Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer travel case
Give your Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer a little love. Cushion it against drops and dings with travel case. These are our top picks this year.
Snap pro-level photos on your iPhone 8 with these amazing photography cases
The iPhone 8 can still take some serious photos, especially with a specialized photography case to enhance it! These are the best you'll find on the market.
Get the most out of your Sony camera with some great accessories
You've invested a lot of money in your Sony camera. Here are the best accessories for Sony Cameras so you can get step up your photography game.