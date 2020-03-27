Best WiFi Extenders iMore 2020

Working from home? Especially if you're new at this, you'll find that it comes with a variety of challenges. First of all, you might find that your guest bedroom-turned office space can start feeling a bit cramped and dreary. Why not set up shop on the back terrace or upstairs balcony? If your WiFi doesn't stretch that far, there's an easy solution - WiFi extenders! We prefer the Netgear Orbi because, even though it's pricey, the robust system will cover a whopping 5,000 sq. ft of space. Were you not convinced? There's plenty of other options. We've put together a list of the best WiFi extenders available to make your internet cover more ground.

For large homes and offices, this Orbi System from Netgear is one of the most robust, far-reaching extender options available. The Orbi router replaces your current router and creates a strong signal that is picked up and extended by the separate Orbi satellite, which can be set up on the opposite end of your home. Between the two, you'll have an excellent WiFi connection over a full 5,000 sq. ft. of space. That's a lot of range! Pros: 5,000 sq. ft. of coverage!

Replaces the modem so you have fewer devices to worry about.

Buy more satellites to cover even more space. Cons: Occasional firmware updates can cause temporary disconnections.

Best for Amazon Smart Homes: Amazon Eero

If you have a thing for Alexa, this is the extended WiFi system for you. Eero seamlessly aligns with your Amazon Smart Home and Alexa devices, following your commands, just like any Alexa device. You can even command the Eero to disconnect specific devices, such as the teenager who hasn't yet studied for their chemistry test. Since it is a mesh system, you can purchase several Eero devices, and they will all work on the same network to bring the WiFi into any dead-zone. Pros: Connects seamlessly with Amazon Smart Home

Follows commands like Alexa

Easy setup Cons: Only covers about 1,500 sq. ft. of space

Best Value: NETGEAR WiFi Extender EX3700

The simplest solution on this list, the Netgear EX3700, is a small, plug-in style WiFi extender that works with your current WiFi router to stretch that internet a little further. It adds an extra 1,000 sq. ft of WiFi range, so it'll work for most multi-level homes to take the WiFi to the second floor. If you have a huge home, this may not be the best choice. Since it's not a mesh network, you will need to rename the WiFi SSID on the extension to use it, but this is usually a simple setup matter. Overall, it's an excellent product for the price. Pros: Great low price!

Small, simple, and easy

Connects to any WiFi router or modem Cons: Only covers 1,000 sq. ft.

Not a seamless mesh WiFi system

Best for Gamers: NETGEAR WiFi Extender EX8000

Gamers rejoice! Here's a WIFi extender that can support even the heaviest online games and streaming functions. With a bandwidth of up to 3,000Mbps and a range of 2500 sq.ft., you can trust the Netgear EX8000 to handle anything you throw at it. The unit works with any WiFi modem or router, using a mesh system so you can keep the same network SSID name no matter where you are in the house. That's a lot of features at a competitive price. Pros: Super high bandwidth up to 3,000Mbps

2,500 sq. ft. of coverage

Seamless mesh system Cons: Some buyers complain that customer support is not the best

Best Design: Google Nest Wifi