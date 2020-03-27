Working from home? Especially if you're new at this, you'll find that it comes with a variety of challenges. First of all, you might find that your guest bedroom-turned office space can start feeling a bit cramped and dreary. Why not set up shop on the back terrace or upstairs balcony? If your WiFi doesn't stretch that far, there's an easy solution - WiFi extenders! We prefer the Netgear Orbi because, even though it's pricey, the robust system will cover a whopping 5,000 sq. ft of space. Were you not convinced? There's plenty of other options. We've put together a list of the best WiFi extenders available to make your internet cover more ground.
- Best Overall: NETGEAR Orbi Mesh WiFi System
- Best for Amazon Smart Homes: Amazon Eero
- Best Value: NETGEAR WiFi Extender EX3700
- Best for Gamers: NETGEAR WiFi Extender EX8000
- Best Design: Google Nest Wifi
Best Overall: NETGEAR Orbi Mesh WiFi System
For large homes and offices, this Orbi System from Netgear is one of the most robust, far-reaching extender options available. The Orbi router replaces your current router and creates a strong signal that is picked up and extended by the separate Orbi satellite, which can be set up on the opposite end of your home. Between the two, you'll have an excellent WiFi connection over a full 5,000 sq. ft. of space. That's a lot of range!
Pros:
- 5,000 sq. ft. of coverage!
- Replaces the modem so you have fewer devices to worry about.
- Buy more satellites to cover even more space.
Cons:
- Occasional firmware updates can cause temporary disconnections.
Best Overall
NETGEAR Orbi Mesh WiFi System
Big WiFi for big places
Have a big home or office space? Stretch that WiFi across 5,000 sq. ft. of space with the Netgear Orbi system.
Best for Amazon Smart Homes: Amazon Eero
If you have a thing for Alexa, this is the extended WiFi system for you. Eero seamlessly aligns with your Amazon Smart Home and Alexa devices, following your commands, just like any Alexa device. You can even command the Eero to disconnect specific devices, such as the teenager who hasn't yet studied for their chemistry test. Since it is a mesh system, you can purchase several Eero devices, and they will all work on the same network to bring the WiFi into any dead-zone.
Pros:
- Connects seamlessly with Amazon Smart Home
- Follows commands like Alexa
- Easy setup
Cons:
- Only covers about 1,500 sq. ft. of space
Best for Amazon Smart Homes
Amazon Eero
Smart home savvy
For Amazon Smart Homes, this is the best WiFi system you could ask for. Works with Alexa, learning skills, and following commands.
Best Value: NETGEAR WiFi Extender EX3700
The simplest solution on this list, the Netgear EX3700, is a small, plug-in style WiFi extender that works with your current WiFi router to stretch that internet a little further. It adds an extra 1,000 sq. ft of WiFi range, so it'll work for most multi-level homes to take the WiFi to the second floor. If you have a huge home, this may not be the best choice. Since it's not a mesh network, you will need to rename the WiFi SSID on the extension to use it, but this is usually a simple setup matter. Overall, it's an excellent product for the price.
Pros:
- Great low price!
- Small, simple, and easy
- Connects to any WiFi router or modem
Cons:
- Only covers 1,000 sq. ft.
- Not a seamless mesh WiFi system
Best Value
NETGEAR WiFi Extender EX3700
The simple choice
Here's a simple, compact WiFi extender that works with any router or modem to extend Wifi networks up to 1,000 sq. ft.
Best for Gamers: NETGEAR WiFi Extender EX8000
Gamers rejoice! Here's a WIFi extender that can support even the heaviest online games and streaming functions. With a bandwidth of up to 3,000Mbps and a range of 2500 sq.ft., you can trust the Netgear EX8000 to handle anything you throw at it. The unit works with any WiFi modem or router, using a mesh system so you can keep the same network SSID name no matter where you are in the house. That's a lot of features at a competitive price.
Pros:
- Super high bandwidth up to 3,000Mbps
- 2,500 sq. ft. of coverage
- Seamless mesh system
Cons:
- Some buyers complain that customer support is not the best
Best for Gamers
NETGEAR WiFi Extender EX8000
Bandwidth galore!
Enjoy all the speed with this high-bandwidth extender from Netgear. It works with any modem or router, so setup is a breeze.
Best Design: Google Nest Wifi
Now, this is a good-looking WiFi extender. Of all the products on this list, the pretty little Google Nest is the best looking. The simple, smooth unit will fit right into minimalist decor, and it works great too! Together, the router and extender pair will cover up to 4,400 sq. ft. of space. For even more coverage, you can buy more Nest units and connect them on the same network for virtually unlimited coverage space. The Nest WiFi app is also an easy-to-use platform that allows you to manage your network, even offering parental control features.
Pros:
- Pretty to look at
- Covers up to 4,400 sq. ft.
- Add more Nest units to extend coverage even further
Cons:
- Setup can be cumbersome
- Bandwidth is not the best
Best Design
Google Nest Wifi
Cute design, cool app
The simple pod-like extender will look great alongside your modern decor, and it covers up to 4,400 sq. ft. of space!
Bottom line
Whether your priorities center around bandwidth, coverage area, or price, there's a WiFi extender for you on this list. For anyone who needs a robust system to cover a large area, we recommend the Netgear Orbi. The router/extender combo covers a huge area of 5,000 sq. ft. and it can be extended even further if you buy more satellite extenders. Since this is also a mesh system, you can move seamlessly from one extender to another and remain on the same WiFi SSID network.
If you've been struggling with your home internet setup (and especially if you're trying to navigate working from home!), you'll surely appreciate a quality WiFi extender. Be sure to consider the details. For example, some systems will replace your original WiFi router, and others will simply extend your current router's network. Make sure to consider the specifications of each extender setup to choose the perfect fit for your home.
