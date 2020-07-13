Best Women's Electric Razors iMore 2020

Electric razors are the way to go to get a smoother shave and less irritated skin. These razors are also perfect if you are traveling or crunched for time as they offer a quick shave. The Braun Silk-Epil 7 7-561 Epilator for Women is perfect for all of your hair removal needs because it comes equipped with a razor head as well as an epilator function, leaving you with extremely smooth and soft skin.

When looking to trim, shave, and altogether remove the hair from the root, the Braun Silk-Epil 7 7-561 Epilator for Women is a perfect choice. With 40 rotating tweezers, this electric epilator can remove hair as small as a grain of sand. In fact, it can remove hair four times shorter than waxing with results that last up to four weeks. This electric epilator also features a fully functional shaving head, which gives you the option of using the device as a razor for those sensitive areas. This feature also ensures that you are always left with a smooth finish. Also included is a mini bikini trimmer. Feel free to use this shaver in the shower or tub as it is 100% waterproof. In fact, with regular use in the shower, the process of epilation becomes more and more painless. It only takes about 1 hour to charge this Braun epilator fully, and it offers 40 minutes of use with a single charge. There is also a built-in smart light to make seeing even the most delicate hairs a lot easier. Some customers note that this shaver breaks easily if not handled with care. Pros: Epilator, trimmer, and shaver

Removes hair from the root

Easy to use Cons: Can break easily if not handled with care

Best Value: Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women ES2207P

Just like the Panasonic Cordless All-in-One Advanced Electric Shaver, the Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women ES2207P is designed to contour your body for a smooth shave. The Panasonic ES2207P features three independently floating blades that are hypoallergenic and extremely sharp. This ensures that you get a close shave without developing annoying razor bumps. What's unique about the Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women is that this razor comes prepared with a pop-up trimmer. The pop-up trimmer allows you to easily maintain smaller areas such as your underarms and bikini area, while the shaver portion caters to the rest of your body. Even though this shaver is electric, it is waterproof. This allows you the freedom to use it in or out of the shower. Cleaning is made easy with its waterproof features. Simply submerge the entire razor underwater, turn it on, and let any debris or residue rinse away. Ensure that you let it air dry outside of the tub to avoid rusting. It takes 12 hours to charge the Panasonic ES2207P fully, so it is best to plug it in overnight. This will give you 20 minutes of powerful shave-time. Pros: Features a pop-up trimmer

Waterproof

Easy to clean Cons: Can rust if left to dry inside the tub

Best for Face: LEUXE Facial Hair Remover

Removing facial hair is common for men; however, it is a growing trend for women in the beauty industry as well. Not only is shaving a great way to remove excess hair, but it also makes your face a smooth canvas for applying flawless makeup. The LEUXE Facial Hair Remover is the perfect electric razor for getting rid of unwanted peach fuzz. This razor is small and compact so you can bring it along with you everywhere you go. This razor features unique stainless steel blades that are designed to cater to your cheeks, sideburns, chin, jawline, and upper lip. The dual blades are hypoallergenic, ensuring that you get an incredibly close shave without breaking out due to irritation. It also comes prepared with an LED light so you can see even the slightest bits of fuzz. Although this razor runs off of one AA battery, it is still completely waterproof. The battery is not included. When you're finished using this shaver, twist off the head, empty out the residue, and rinse it under running water. Some customers note that this doesn't work as well on coarse and long facial hair. You may need to trim your hair first. Pros: Designed for the face

Comes with LED light

Easy to use Cons: Battery not included

Not compatible with coarse facial hair

Best for Face LEUXE Facial Hair Remover Electric shaver designed for the face This compact electric razor features dual hypoallergenic blades and is specifically designed for the unique contours of the face. $20 from Amazon

$35 from Walmart

Best for Bikini: Philips BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer

Designed for the nether regions, the Philips BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer is excellent at maintaining those hard to reach places. This shaver works brilliantly at removing shorter and longer hair as it comes prepared with trimming combs in varying sizes. These paired with the mini shaving head leave you with a smooth and well-groomed bikini area. The two included trimming combs are easy to use and come in 3mm and 5mm sizes. Simply decide what size suits your style and click them onto the head of the trimmer. If you have some areas that you like extra smooth, remove the comb and use the mini shaving head alone. The Philips BikiniGenie is excellent to use on wet or dry skin. Its ergonomic design is easy to hold and easy to maneuver, giving you extra control in those sensitive areas. Once you've finished using this shaver, clean up is easy. Simply use the included brush to brush away excess hair and then rinse the shaver under running water. This trimmer runs off of one AA battery, which is included in the bundle. Also included is a carry case to make transporting it from place to place easy. Some customers mention that this tool does not last that long, and they find that they have to replace the entire device sooner than expected. Pros: Great for bikini area

Can be used on wet or dry skin

Batteries included Cons: May not last as long as expected

Best All-in-One: Panasonic Cordless All-in-One Advanced Electric Shaver