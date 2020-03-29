Best Workout Bands for Garmin Vivoactive 3 iMore 2020

Smartwatches are great exercise aides, and Garmin's Vivoactive 3 is a popular model in the marketplace. It offers 15 built-in sports apps — including yoga, running and swimming — and a wrist-based heart monitor. If you're looking to keep that monitor in place while you're in action, you need a decent strap. If your original Vivoactive 3 band needs replacing, or you fancy a change with a different color or style, we can help with our sporty selection.

Sili-can

Our overall best staff pick for a replacement workout band for your Garmin Vivoactive 3 is the Three-Pack of Soft Silicone Replacement Fitness Bands from Big Tang. You get three different colors to swap in and out to suit your mood or outfit and they are made of soft silicone, making them comfortable to wear.

As an alternative to silicone, the Two-Pack of Relting Soft Nylon Sport Bands are an attractive option, especially in the fun rainbow-themed design. These are made from soft, woven nylon, making them breathable and very lightweight.

Anyone looking to make a statement with their replacement wrist band should consider the Ancool Soft Silicone Replacement Strap range. With a two-tone design in a range of bold, eye-catching colors, these are an attractive, affordable option.

