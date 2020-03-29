Best Workout Bands for Garmin Vivoactive 3 iMore 2020
Smartwatches are great exercise aides, and Garmin's Vivoactive 3 is a popular model in the marketplace. It offers 15 built-in sports apps — including yoga, running and swimming — and a wrist-based heart monitor. If you're looking to keep that monitor in place while you're in action, you need a decent strap. If your original Vivoactive 3 band needs replacing, or you fancy a change with a different color or style, we can help with our sporty selection.
Top trio: Three-Pack of Big Tang Soft Silicone Replacement Fitness BandsStaff Pick
This great value pack gives you three quick-release bands in contemporary colors. They're made of soft silicone for comfort when wearing and have a clean, sporty look. A pin and tuck enclosure gives a secure fit and the metal is made from hypoallergenic nickel-free stainless steel.
Holesome: Ancool Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Strap
Ancool's replacement bands are especially designed for sports enthusiasts. They're available in a whole range of bold colors and have venting holes to make them breathable. They are also waterproof, wear-resistant, and non-slip. They come in two sizes, small and large, so you can get the perfect fit.
Official option: Garmin Quick Release Band
Garmin offers a range of replacement bands for its Vivoactive 3. Along with more formal leather and smart suede options, there are more sporty versions available in silicone. There are white, aqua, berry, black, and gray color choices. Some of the options are a three-piece set, with one buckle band and two differently sized bands for the other side.
Go dotty: Meifox Solt Silicone Replacement Band
This fun, budget-friendly range gets larger cutout holes, which are not just practical in terms of making the bands more breathable but also provide a fun, dotty design, which looks great with a dual-color scheme. We're fans of this pink and teal combination but you could opt for black and red, blue and white, or pink and black.
Go paisley: Fintie Soft Nylon Replacement Band
Fintie has a collection of replacement bands made from premium soft woven nylon material, which makes them awesome alternatives to the silicone options we've featured. They're still lightweight, breathable, and comfortable to wear. They are also durable and can be washed, which is useful if you're a sweaty Betty.
Two-tone: Ancool Soft Silicone Replacement Strap
This option brings some two-tone chic with a range of color combos. Along with this striking lime green and black option, there's a nautical navy and white, along with a bold black and yellow. Made of natural rubber, these bands are soft, comfortable to wear, water-resistant and very durable.
Double rainbow: Two-Pack of Relting Soft Nylon Sport Bands
Relting offers a range of twin packs of replacement bands. Made of top-grade soft and woven nylon material, these bands are soft, lightweight, comfortable, breathable and durable. We like the rainbow band two-packs, but there are other options too, including reflective choices that are great for joggers.
Size options: NotoCity Silicone Replacement Band
NotoCity's replacement silicone bands are affordable and available in two sizes: small, suited from 7.08-8.26 inches, and large, suited up to 8.66 inches. Durable and waterproof, they have a lightly textured finish and a secure, stainless steel clasp. Each band comes with two spare quick release springs.
No nonsense: Yeejok Fine Woven Nylon Watch Strap
If you're the practical type, you might want to consider this functional strap solution. This no-nonsense black strap is made from a fine woven nylon material that's very durable but has breathable qualities too. It features a silver-colored stainless steel metal buckle and a double loop to keep the excess band out of the way while you're active.
Chunky: GadgetWraps Silicone Watch Band Strap
Colorful and chunky, GadgetWraps' range of replacement bands for your fave smartwatch is made from high quality and waterproof silicone. The best thing about this band choice is the amazing array of colors they are available in. With an impressive 30 different hues, from bold colors to pastel options to muted hues, you'll find a color to suit.
Threesome: Three-Pack of Anrir Replacements Bands
Finally, something a little different with this set of three bands from Anrir. This one-purchase solution for all your Vivoactive 3 replacement band needs nets you an attractive tan leather-style strap, a smart black stainless steel band, and for when you're about to get sporty, a soft silicone band to swap in for sweaty sessions.
Sili-can
Our overall best staff pick for a replacement workout band for your Garmin Vivoactive 3 is the Three-Pack of Soft Silicone Replacement Fitness Bands from Big Tang. You get three different colors to swap in and out to suit your mood or outfit and they are made of soft silicone, making them comfortable to wear.
As an alternative to silicone, the Two-Pack of Relting Soft Nylon Sport Bands are an attractive option, especially in the fun rainbow-themed design. These are made from soft, woven nylon, making them breathable and very lightweight.
Anyone looking to make a statement with their replacement wrist band should consider the Ancool Soft Silicone Replacement Strap range. With a two-tone design in a range of bold, eye-catching colors, these are an attractive, affordable option.
