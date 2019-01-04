When fitness trackers first hit the market, they were honestly a little bland. Most of them came with black bands and there weren't a whole lot of ways you could customize them or snazz them up. Thankfully, we live in a world where Amazon exists which has quite literally opened up a whole new world of options for customizing your gear. The Garmin Vivosmart HR is a great fitness tracker and if you've recently invested in one, you might be looking for a way to customize it a little. We've got you covered.
Just do it
MoKo Vivosmart HR Silicone Band
I am a huge fan of the Nike watch bands for the Apple Watch. They look great and are super comfortable and now you can get that same comfort and style for your Vivosmart HR. MoKo brings the same hole-filled design and comfort at an affordable price. It comes in four color options too so you can get the right one for your style.
Tried and true
BeneStellar Vivosmart HR Silicone Wristband
BeneStellar is the most reviewed band on the list. It's got over 700 reviews on Amazon with a lot of folks enjoying it so you shouldn't have to worry about it not being a good option. It's got a pretty competitive price and comes in six different colors as well.
For the indecisive
NaHai Vivosmart HR Replacement Wristband
My wife will be one of the first to tell you that sometimes I just can't make decisions. When there are so many great options to choose from, how do you pick the best one? NaHai helps out by offering all six of their colors in a combo pack so you can wear a different one each day. You can, of course, buy them individually too or just opt for the whole set. The price is great too so you don't have to worry about spending too much.
For the unique
Younsea Vivosmart HR Silicone Band
Being able to customize your accessories gives you a chance to express yourself in unique ways. For the more unique among us, Younsea has some pretty awesome bands to spice up your Vivosmart HR. You can even get one with puppy paws. Puppies you guys!!!
For the colorful
Wizvv Vivosmart HR Fitness Band
With a name like Wizvv, you can't help but make bright, colorful stuff. They've got eight different colors that will definitely make others notice you at the gym. For about $7 they are hard to beat and they're a great fit for your Vivosmart HR.
Customizing my gear is one of my favorite things to do because it makes it so much more personal. Instead of being simply a gadget, it becomes a part of my everyday life which is exactly how technology is supposed to work. I'm a huge fan of the Nike Apple Watch bands so my favorite on this list is the MoKo Vivosmart HR Silicone Band but you're not me (which is good, you don't want to be), so you do you.
