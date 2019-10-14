Best Yoga Straps iMore 2019

Us Yogis are always looking for the latest and greatest in Yoga accessories so that we can deepen our practice and delve into our deepest selves. One accessory that we find crucial to our Yoga practice is a high-quality Yoga strap. That's why we did the research and found the very best Yoga straps the market has to offer and why you'll love using them in your Yoga flow.

The Tumaz Yoga Strap comes in a wide assortment of colors and is a simple, non-elastic band that provides extra stability and flexibility in your Yoga practice. It features a 4mm welded D-ring buckle, is 2.5mm thick, is made of cotton, and uses eco-friendly dye. Its special tight-knit weaving and delicate texture will provide you with a no-slip grip, and it can support up to 2,379lbs! Tumaz promises 100% user satisfaction, or they will refund your strap within a 60-day warranty period. It comes in 6', 8', and 10' lengths. Note that this band is advertised as being very "thick" at 2.5mm. Some users report that they don't like the extra thickness, but overall, most practitioners are pleased with this strap. Pros: Large assortment of colors

Thick

D-ring buckle

No-slip grip

Multiple lengths Cons: Thick

Best Overall Tumaz Yoga Strap Thick & multi-colored This 2.5mm thick strap features a D-ring buckle, is made of 100% cotton, provides a no-slip grip, and comes in a large assortment of colors. $7 from Amazon

Best Value: Clever Yoga Strap

This Yoga strap is made from thick, durable cotton that won't slip so you can hold your Yoga poses with confidence. This exercise strap is perfect for beginners to connect in basic poses and for intermediate and advanced Yogis to go even deeper in advanced poses and holds. It helps bridge the gap for those that don't yet have the flexibility and will help you increase your flexibility over time. It's made of 100% cotton and is machine washable for easy cleaning even after the sweatiest of practices. It comes in 8' and 10' lengths and is available in six different colors. It also features a D-ring buckle and will soften over time. On the downside, some users report that this strap is a bit too long with its 8' and 10' lengths. Consider your height before purchasing. If you're on the shorter side, a 6' strap might be better suited for your practice. Pros: Budget-friendly

100% cotton

Machine washable (softens over time)

D-ring buckle

No-slip grip Cons: Long

Best Value Clever Yoga Strap Budget friendly This budget-friendly, 100% cotton strap is machine washable and softens with wear. It features a D-ring buckle and a no-slip grip. $6 from Amazon

Best Splurge: Manduka Align Yoga Strap

The Manduka name is widely respected in the Yoga community, and their Yoga strap lives up to its name. This strap is made of 100% cotton, and its dimensions are 1.75" x 8'. It features a proprietary lightweight, yet durable, zinc alloy buckle and an improved middle-bar design that holds securely and eliminates slipping. You'll be secure in its slip-free support, even in your most challenging positions. It's made from strong, durable, unbleached cotton webbing with non-azo dyes and is lightweight, eco-friendly, and durable. This strap is a little pricier than others, but it's designed to last a lifetime. Pros: 100% cotton

Zinc alloy buckle

Improved middle bar design

Slip-free support

Wide

Durable Cons: Pricey

Best Splurge Manduka Align Yoga Strap Wide & durable This strap is made of 100% cotton and features a zinc alloy buckle, an improved middle bar design, and slip-free support. $16 from Amazon

Best Multi-Loop: Onory Yoga Strap

This multi-loop strap features 12 non-elastic, independent loops, which makes it easy to get a solid grip and make it any length you want. It's durable, long-lasting, and enables you to go deeper into your stretches, enhancing your Yoga practice. This strap is very versatile and can be used in your Yoga practice and/or any daily stretching routine. It will help improve flexibility, range of motion, and will allow you to withstand intensive exercises and decrease injuries. On the downside, woven nylon can be slippery, but the loop holds will keep you locked firmly in place. Pros: Multi-loop

Durable

Exercise booklet & carry bag included Cons: Made of woven nylon

Best Multi-Loop Onory Yoga Strap Versatile This multi-loop, woven nylon strap features 12 non-elastic loops, is durable, and comes with a bonus exercise booklet and carry bag. $11 from Amazon

