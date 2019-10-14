Best Yoga Straps iMore 2019
Us Yogis are always looking for the latest and greatest in Yoga accessories so that we can deepen our practice and delve into our deepest selves. One accessory that we find crucial to our Yoga practice is a high-quality Yoga strap. That's why we did the research and found the very best Yoga straps the market has to offer and why you'll love using them in your Yoga flow.
- Best Overall: Tumaz Yoga Strap
- Best Value: Clever Yoga Strap
- Best Splurge: Manduka Align Yoga Strap
- Best Multi-Loop: Onory Yoga Strap
- Best Yoga Strap Set: Live Infinitely Premium Yoga Block & Metal D-Ring Strap Yogi Set
Best Overall: Tumaz Yoga Strap
The Tumaz Yoga Strap comes in a wide assortment of colors and is a simple, non-elastic band that provides extra stability and flexibility in your Yoga practice. It features a 4mm welded D-ring buckle, is 2.5mm thick, is made of cotton, and uses eco-friendly dye. Its special tight-knit weaving and delicate texture will provide you with a no-slip grip, and it can support up to 2,379lbs! Tumaz promises 100% user satisfaction, or they will refund your strap within a 60-day warranty period. It comes in 6', 8', and 10' lengths.
Note that this band is advertised as being very "thick" at 2.5mm. Some users report that they don't like the extra thickness, but overall, most practitioners are pleased with this strap.
Pros:
- Large assortment of colors
- Thick
- D-ring buckle
- No-slip grip
- Multiple lengths
Cons:
- Thick
Best Overall
Tumaz Yoga Strap
Thick & multi-colored
This 2.5mm thick strap features a D-ring buckle, is made of 100% cotton, provides a no-slip grip, and comes in a large assortment of colors.
Best Value: Clever Yoga Strap
This Yoga strap is made from thick, durable cotton that won't slip so you can hold your Yoga poses with confidence. This exercise strap is perfect for beginners to connect in basic poses and for intermediate and advanced Yogis to go even deeper in advanced poses and holds. It helps bridge the gap for those that don't yet have the flexibility and will help you increase your flexibility over time. It's made of 100% cotton and is machine washable for easy cleaning even after the sweatiest of practices. It comes in 8' and 10' lengths and is available in six different colors. It also features a D-ring buckle and will soften over time.
On the downside, some users report that this strap is a bit too long with its 8' and 10' lengths. Consider your height before purchasing. If you're on the shorter side, a 6' strap might be better suited for your practice.
Pros:
- Budget-friendly
- 100% cotton
- Machine washable (softens over time)
- D-ring buckle
- No-slip grip
Cons:
- Long
Best Value
Clever Yoga Strap
Budget friendly
This budget-friendly, 100% cotton strap is machine washable and softens with wear. It features a D-ring buckle and a no-slip grip.
Best Splurge: Manduka Align Yoga Strap
The Manduka name is widely respected in the Yoga community, and their Yoga strap lives up to its name. This strap is made of 100% cotton, and its dimensions are 1.75" x 8'. It features a proprietary lightweight, yet durable, zinc alloy buckle and an improved middle-bar design that holds securely and eliminates slipping. You'll be secure in its slip-free support, even in your most challenging positions. It's made from strong, durable, unbleached cotton webbing with non-azo dyes and is lightweight, eco-friendly, and durable.
This strap is a little pricier than others, but it's designed to last a lifetime.
Pros:
- 100% cotton
- Zinc alloy buckle
- Improved middle bar design
- Slip-free support
- Wide
- Durable
Cons:
- Pricey
Best Splurge
Manduka Align Yoga Strap
Wide & durable
This strap is made of 100% cotton and features a zinc alloy buckle, an improved middle bar design, and slip-free support.
Best Multi-Loop: Onory Yoga Strap
This multi-loop strap features 12 non-elastic, independent loops, which makes it easy to get a solid grip and make it any length you want. It's durable, long-lasting, and enables you to go deeper into your stretches, enhancing your Yoga practice. This strap is very versatile and can be used in your Yoga practice and/or any daily stretching routine. It will help improve flexibility, range of motion, and will allow you to withstand intensive exercises and decrease injuries.
On the downside, woven nylon can be slippery, but the loop holds will keep you locked firmly in place.
Pros:
- Multi-loop
- Durable
- Exercise booklet & carry bag included
Cons:
- Made of woven nylon
Best Multi-Loop
Onory Yoga Strap
Versatile
This multi-loop, woven nylon strap features 12 non-elastic loops, is durable, and comes with a bonus exercise booklet and carry bag.
Best Yoga Strap Set: Live Infinitely Premium Yoga Block & Metal D-Ring Strap Yogi Set
Yoga blocks and straps are considered to be the most widely known and used props in Yoga, and thankfully, this set includes both! Yoga blocks are wonderful for assisting beginners and expert practitioners to perform postures and stances that would otherwise be difficult to do. They're great at assisting with stretching, strengthening, and aligning your body without causing too much strain on other muscles. Yoga straps allow you to hold your limbs in positions that you might not be able to otherwise reach or grasp in a pose. They assist with longer holds and working at a pace that's comfortable for your body. This set includes two yoga blocks, one yoga strap, and a free Yoga eBook. The blocks are made of durable EVA foam for better support, balance, and comfort, and they're lightweight and portable. The block dimensions are 3" x 6" x 9," and they're non-absorbent and moisture-proof, which helps keep bacteria away and makes for easy cleaning. The strap is made with a soft, durable cotton and is 6' long. It features a D-ring buckle for easy adjustments and a no-slip grip.
Take note that this set includes a 6-foot strap and might not be suitable for taller practitioners. Some users also report the blocks being on the smaller side.
Pros:
- Great value
- Yoga set (Two blocks, one strap, free eBook)
- Non-toxic
- EVA foam blocks
- 100% cotton strap
Cons:
- 6' strap
- Smaller blocks
Best Yoga Strap Set
Live Infinitely Premium Yoga Block & Metal D-Ring Strap Yogi Set
Blocks + strap
This set is non-toxic and includes two EVA foam blocks, one 100% cotton, 6-foot Yoga strap, and a free Yoga eBook.
Bottom line
We love Yoga and are always looking for ways to enhance our Yoga practice. Finding the perfect strap is a great way to do precisely that, which is why we comprised this list of our favorites.
Our best Yoga strap overall is the Tumaz Yoga Strap because it's made of 100% cotton, features a D-ring buckle and a no-slip grip, is nice and thick, and comes in a wide assortment of colors so you can find the perfect aesthetic for your practice. It also comes in three lengths: 6', 8', and 10' so you can find the ideal fit for your height and is colored with eco-friendly dye, so you don't have to worry about harming the environment.
