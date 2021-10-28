Black Friday is one of the most popular times of the year to do your holiday shopping, and for good reason. There are plenty of deals to be had during this time! After all, who doesn't like saving some money? And if you're in the market for a great portable monitor for Mac, iPad, Nintendo Switch, or whatever else you may be using, now is a great time to pick one up.
What are the benefits of a portable monitor? Well, if you're using a MacBook Pro, having a second screen can increase your productivity, especially when you're on the go. Or if you're playing on a Nintendo Switch, a portable monitor could be used as a bigger screen to play the best Switch games on. But don't let the "portable" part fool you — these can also be used as just a secondary monitor at home if you really want, but the portability is a nice convenience factor.
While the market is still a bit small compared to regular displays, there are still plenty of great Black Friday portable monitor deals to be had. So save some money and increase your productivity while you're at it! Here are the best deals on portable monitors that we've found so far, and we'll keep updating these deals as we go.
