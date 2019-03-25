Blink makes some great indoor and outdoor security systems, and right now you can pick up the 5-camera indoor system for just $279.99, which is a savings of $70 compared to the regular price. The kit comes with five cameras you can use to monitor the activities inside your home, along with the sync module which is required to make it all work together. Each camera is said to offer two years of usage on the battery, and it comes with cloud storage included, which is something very few cameras offer these days.

There's a built-in motion detector to begin your recordings, and the smartphone app can alert you when motion is detected. Once the batteries run dead, you can swap in two new AA batteries and you're good to go. You can use these to keep an eye on your family or pets when you're not around, and just to ensure that your home is safe when you can't use your own eyes to monitor it.

We've seen some deals on Blink cameras sell out pretty quickly, so if you're interested you'll want to pick this set of five cameras up now, before the price jumps back up.

