Bose this week announced it is bringing AirPlay 2 functionality to its line of BoseSmart speakers. The company has posted an update on its support forums , first spotted by HomeKit Hero , stating that the firmware update has started rolling out to select models of smart speakers and soundbars enabling users to stream music, podcasts and video audio from iOS and macOS devices.

We're excited to announce that AirPlay 2 is now available on your Smart Speakers and Soundbars! As many of you know, AirPlay 2 lets you stream music, podcasts and audio for video from any Apple device to your Bose product (including Apple Music!).

While owners of SoundTouch speakers are not getting the AirPlay 2 update just yet, the company does note in its update that it is still working on bringing the feature to those models in the future.

The new firmware — version 3.1.7 — is rolling out to BoseSmart speakers via an automatic over-the-air update. Once the firmware is installed, it is expected that your BoseSmart speaker will show as a device within Apple's Home app.

