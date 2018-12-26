Christmas is over, but the deals haven't gone with it just yet! Thankfully, Boxing Day is here with one more chance to score a deal on several best-selling products before the year ends. Most of these could be very handy for 2019, so don't delay! These deals won't last past the end of the day.

Master Chef

Instant Pot DUO Plus

The Instant Pot is one of the hottest selling kitchen appliances in recent years. There are a bunch of different models, but this one offers an eight-quart cooking capacity along with nine cooking functions from pressure cooking to steaming to warming and more.

$99.99 at Amazon

HQ Audio

Sennheiser headphones

Whether you're looking for wireless Bluetooth headphones or a reliable pair of wired headphones, Sennheiser has several great options which offer high quality audio at fantastic prices.

From $79.95 at Amazon

Helping Hand

KitchenAid 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

This powerful stand mixer lets you create high-quality baked goods from the comfort of your own home, with the ability to purchase additional attachments to expand its functionality.

$299.99 at Amazon

Who Are You?

23andMe DNA Test Kit

With one of 23andMe's DNA Test Kits, you can discover a breakdown of your ancestry and connect with your heritage in a new way.

$89 at Amazon

More Control

Smart Home Device Discounts

From bulbs to thermostats to deadbolts and more, there are so many ways to can make your home smarter piece-by-piece, and at these prices, it's not too expensive to do so either.

Up to 30% off at Amazon

iLove To Save

Refurbished Apple iPad and iPhone

Whether you're on the hunt for an iPad Mini, an iPad Pro, or maybe the iPhone 6 Plus, there's a good variety of Apple devices here which are certified refurbished and now available at a discount.

From $259.95 at Amazon

RoboDeal

iRobot Roomba 980 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

It's certainly pricey, but have you seen what this Roomba normally goes for? At $350 off its regular cost, this is a new low price for the robotic vacuum which can be controlled using a free app on your smartphone.

$759.99 at Amazon

Alexa, play 'Despacito'

Samsung smartphones bundled with free Echo Show

Unlocked Samsung devices from the Galaxy S9+ to the Galaxy Note 9 are on sale today only, and each of the ones in this sale comes with a free Echo Show device. That's an extra savings of $249.99 off its current sale price otherwise.

From $849 at Amazon

Go Big or Go Home

GoPro HERO5 Session

GoPro's stellar HERO5 Session action camera is at a new low price today, saving you $70 off its average cost otherwise. It shoots 4K video and 10MP photos so you can capture footage of your travels in extreme clarity.

$189 at Amazon

Boxing Day only comes once a year, so don't take it for granted! If you're interested in seeing deals like these year-round, make sure to follow Thrifter Canada on Twitter to get the latest updates.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.