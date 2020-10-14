Breathing in clean air is more important than ever before, which is why every house should look into getting an air purifier . They'll help get rid of dust, debris, pollen, and other pollutants in the air inside your home, giving you fresh, clean air. One of the best brands out there is Molekule, and you can get a great Lightning Deal on the Molekule Air Mini for Prime Day.

The Molekule Air Mini is an affordable air purifier that is perfect for rooms up to 250 square feet. It can destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria, and mold.

If you need an air purifier and you live in a small apartment, dorm, or just need one for a single room in the house, then the Molekule Air Mini is a great option. This version is smaller than the regular Molekule (purifies rooms up to 600 square feet) and also much more affordable at only $299 for Prime Day.

With Molekule Air Mini, it purifies spaces up to 250 square feet efficiently and quickly. With the Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology, this little thing can destroy viruses, VOCs, bacteria, mold, allergens, and any other nasty things in the air. Controlling the Air Mini is also easy thanks to the touch interface, and you can connect it to your Wi-Fi to control it remotely with the app.

Molekule Air Mini features five different fan speeds for you to choose from, so you can go quiet or boost for powerful purification. The Air Mini also has a handle, so it's easy to move from room to room, and the small size means you can place it anywhere and it won't be intrusive. The Air Mini also does not emit ozone — instead, it destroys it.

Our own Lory Gil reviewed the Molekule Air Mini and absolutely loves it. If you already have the full size Molekule, the Air Mini is a great compliment. But even if you don't have any air purifier yet, the Molekule Air Mini is a great start.