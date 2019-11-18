The chance of saving a full £100 on the five-camera kit doesn't come along often and if you're fortunate enough to have a home large enough to need them all this price is a steal. A steal of the right kind, of course!

Keeping all of your stuff safe and sound is always important, but setting up security camera systems is nobody's idea of fun. But in recent years things have gotten much better and Blink has been at the forefront. Right now you have the chance to pick up a new XT2 camera , or a whole set of them , while saving a massive 25% at the same time at Amazon UK.

Right now there's the chance to save a whopping 25% on the popular Blink XT2 security cameras. They're weather-resistant so can be used anywhere and they're completely wireless, too.

Everything is on offer right now, starting at the add-on cameras that can be had for just £67.49. If you need multiple cameras there are options for two, three, and five-piece systems that are all yours with a quarter slashed off their normal price.

Being wireless and weatherproof the Blink XT2 can go just about anywhere. They're powered by two AA batteries, if you were wondering. Those batteries should last a couple of years before they need changing, but keep that in mind before deciding where you're going to place your cameras. You'll need to be able to get your hands on them again at some point.

All of the cameras offer two-way audio so you can hear and talk to whomever you're looking at, and you can do it all from your phone. And unlike most other camera systems Blink's XT2 range doesn't require a monthly fee. Be sure to check out our full review of these cameras, and then grab some for yourself today!

