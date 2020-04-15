The Brother MFC-L2750DW monochrome all-in-one wireless laser printer has dropped to $174.99 at Staples with code 66122. This printer normally sells for around $250, but it has dropped to $200 at Staples and several other retailers like Best Buy. The drop to $200 is already a match for the printer's lowest price in six months. Staples just happens to have a coupon taking another $25 off the price. It's one of the best prices we've ever seen for this powerful printer.

Print, scan, and copy all in one machine. It has laser printing with a resolution up to 2400 x 600 dpi, which means you get high-quality prints every time. It's also super fast and can print up to 36 pages per minute with a monthly duty cycle of 15,000 pages. It can also use both sides of the paper, whether that means duplex printing or even two-sided scanning or copying. It has a 250-sheet input capacity that can use multiple kinds of paper like enevlopes and labels.

Copying speed can reach as high as printing at 36 pages per minute, and the printer also has 256GB onboard memory with a 500-page memory for faxes to ensure both speed and accuracy.

The connectivity options for this printer are numerous, too, making it great for a small office or a home with multiple people using multiple devices to print. It has USB 2.0, a LAN connection, and both NFC and Wi-Fi for wireless connections. The Touch to Connect NFC option makes it super easy to print from your phone or tablet. You can also print directly from Cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, and more.

It comes with a 2.7-inch color touchscreen that helps you manage tasks. Brother covers it with a one-year warranty and lifetime customer service.