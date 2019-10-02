If the iPhone — or iPad — is the best camera you have with you, Camera has to be one of the most important apps. With it, you can capture selfies or elsies, squares or panoramas, 4K to slow motion, all with built in high dynamic range (HDR), bursts, filters, grids and more. How to quickly access the Camera on iPhone and iPad

Apple provides frameworks for full manual photography, including control over focus, exposure, bias, and aperture, as well as the ability to shoot in RAW. While none of those features are available in the built-in Camera app, you can access all of them with App Store apps. How to shoot RAW photos

Best manual and RAW camera apps for iPhone How to quickly edit and share photos and videos from the Camera app There's a full-blown Photos app app for all your basic post-processing needs, but if you're in a hurry, you can do a lot right in the Camera app. With just a tap of the thumbnail, you can call up the embedded photo and video editor, tweak your shots, share them right away, or even delete them if you don't want to keep them. How to quickly edit and share photos and videos How to use the Camera on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro