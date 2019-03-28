Canon USA has introduced a pair of new products to take advantage of the growing instant camera market. If you enjoy the immediacy and tactile feel of a physical photo—which can also double as stickers—then listen up.

First up is the IVY Cliq+, which features an 8-megapixel sensor, microSD expansion, and a number of complementary filters, photo frames, and text options to jazz up your photos before printing them out.

The IVY Cliq is the less premium version of the Cliq+, but it still offers a 5-megapixel sensor, microSD expansion, built-in flash, and optical viewfinder.

Both Canon cameras can print on 2x2 and 2x3 on ZINK paper, and there's also a sharing option, which makes it simple to print out two photos—one for you and one for a friend.

The Cliq+ also features a companion app, allowing users to control the camera remotely and even personalize the experience with custom shutter sounds. For selfie-takers, the Cliq+ features a selfie mirror that surrounds the lens and an LED ring light.

The Cliq+ comes in a variety of colors, including Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, and Ruby Red, while the Cliq comes in Bumblebee Yellow, Seaside Blue, and Lady Bug Red.

You'll be able to pick up the Cliq+ and Cliq in April for $159 and $99, respectively.